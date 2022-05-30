Grab a 28-Inch Gigabyte M28U 4K Monitor for Just $599: Real Deals

It's Memorial Day today and we have our usual roundup of real deals on top of the other great spotlight deals going on at Tom's Hardware. If you're looking for a new 4k monitor that will work great on a PC and your consoles (thanks to a handy built-in KVM) then Gigabyte's M28U 28-inch UHD 144Hz IPS monitor for $599 (opens in new tab) might be within your budget.

Looking to upgrade to Intel's new 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs then you will need a new LGA 1700 socketed motherboard. With plenty of features and more importantly - on sale - Gigabyte's Z690 UD AX is marked down to $179 (opens in new tab) for a limited period.

With ever-increasing power demands on modern PC components, the need for a more powerful and stable PSU has increased. Well, how about an EVGA SuperNova 80 Plus Platinum 1200W P3 PSU for $209 (opens in new tab)?

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte M28U 28-inch 144z 4K IPS Monitor: was $649, now $599 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Featuring a UHD display with an 144Hz refresh rate on an IPS panel this monitor also includes a built-in KVM switch. With HDMI 2.1 this monitor also support VRR on PS5 and Xbox Series X @4K 120Hz.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Z690 UD AX (DDR4): was $219, now $179 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The LGA 1700 Z690 UD AX from Gigabyte has three M.2 sockets, PCIe 5.0, USB 3.2, Gen 2x2 type-C, Wi-Fi 6, and lots of thermal cooling on its VRMs. A feature-rich board for a great price whilst it's on sale.

(opens in new tab) EVGA SuperNova 80 Plus Platinum 1200W P3: was $339 now $209 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is a fully modular PSU which can improve airflow by not having unnecessary cable clutter. EVGA's SuperNova 1200W P3 features an "Eco" mode for quiet performance on low load and a power-on self tester as well as a DC-DC design that leads to tight voltage regulation and low ripple & noise.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 980 PRO PCIe Gen 4 500GB: was $149, now $99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If the 2TB is a little out of your price range, the 500GB Samsung 980 PRO also takes advantage of the PCIe x4 interface to offer sequential transfer rates of up to 6,900 MB/s read and 5,000 MB/s write.