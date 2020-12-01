HP's AMD-Powered Envy x360 Laptop Drops to $599, Direct From HP

If you've been holding out for a deal on a laptop that can handle working from home needs and casual gaming, check out this offer on the HP Envy x360. The base model of the HP Envy x360 is marked down to $599 from its usual price of $799.

As Cyber Monday winds (or maybe grinds) down, this offer may be one of the last great Cyber Monday deals on tech . But if you're after a different kind of portable, check out our Cyber Monday laptop deals for more laptops that are still on sale.

HP ENVY x360 Convertible Laptop: was $799, now $599 at HP

This is a convertible laptop with a 15.6-inch 1080p touchscreen that can fold to function propped as a tablet. It ships with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD and is powered by a current-gen AMD CPU.View Deal

The HP Envy x360 features an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor, with 6 graphics cores that should handle light gaming better than low-end to mid-range Intel-based laptops.

This offer is for the base model which comes with 8GB of memory and a 256GB internal SSD. The display has an FHD resolution and measures in at 15.6-inches.

Check out the HP Envy x360 product page for more spec details and options.