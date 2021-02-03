Beat the Bots: Get an HP Omen Desktop With an RTX 3080 for $1,799

It's still almost impossible to buy an RTX 3080 GPU on its own. But that doesn't mean you can't get your hands on them, or even that you need to pay more than MSRP price for one. If you're willing to buy a pre-built PC, you can snag up the best graphics card on the market right now. And thanks to a new deal on the HP Omen 30L Desktop, you can do so in a slick case and with a $200 discount.

HP Omen 30L: was $1,999 now $1,799 @ HP with code 10HOLIDAYGAMER2020 The HP Omen 30L is one of the better Ampere pre-builts we've seen thus far, with trustworthy name brand parts and a slick design. It's also got plenty of customizability at checkout, with the discount applying across all optionsView Deal

The HP Omen 30L is HP's new high-end desktop, featuring a new look that we praised for its "improved, attractive design" and more powerful, name brand components than you sometimes see in Ampere pre-built deals. The default build comes with an Intel Core i7-10700K processor, 16GB of HyperX RAM and a 512GB WD Black SSD for $1,999. But there's plenty of upgradeability available at checkout too, including an i9 CPU and high storage and memory capacities.

Regardless of your config, you'll still get the $200 discount at checkout. Just apply the code 10HOLIDAYGAMER2020 and you'll be good to go. The only downside here is that shipping is estimated to start on March 3rd, so you might have to wait a month to get your order. But considering RTX 3080 availability, a month is still sooner than you'll see elsewhere.