Newegg's Selling an RTX 3070 Desktop for $1,550

When it comes to Ampere graphics cards, the best deal you can find right now is one that’s available. As of writing, it’s almost impossible to buy a standalone RTX 30-series graphics card, and pre-builts with RTX largely require you buy directly from the manufacturer. This can be a good option, unless you find during customization that some parts are backordered or priced too high. But this latest offer from Newegg for a pre-built with a GeForce RTX 3070 and Ryzen 7 3700X is only $1,549 right now, making it a good way to get your hands on an Ampere card, plus a whole computer while you’re at it.

We’ve been recommending the ABS Gladiator with a 2070 Super and i7-9700K on our Best Gaming PC Deals page for a while now, but this latest model makes stark improvements for only a couple hundred dollars more. While it does have a last-gen Ryzen 7 3700X CPU, it makes up for it with a GeForce RTX 3070, 16GB of DDR4-3000 RAM and a 1TB Intel NVMe M.2 SSD. Oh, and an RGB case with a transparent side panel, because of course.

ABS Gladiator Gaming PC: was $1,599, now $1,550 @ Newegg

This model of the ABS Gladiator gaming desktop comes with the rare RTX 3070. It also has a Ryzen 7 3700X, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB M.2 SSD, making it plenty capable for VR too. View Deal