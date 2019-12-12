Today Only: This Amazon HyperX QuadCast Mic Bundle Basically Throws in an $89 Keyboard for Free

(Image credit: Amazon)

Streamers rejoice! HyperX’s flashy red QuadCast is already one of our favorite gaming mics at its regular price of about $140. And if you’ve been considering buying one, Amazon has a bundle today only that includes both the mic and an Alloy FPS RGB mechanical keyboard for $139.99. That’s basically like getting the $90 keyboard for free!

The keyboard uses Kailh Silver speed switches and sports a compact, travel-friendly design with a removable USB cable. The mic, meanwhile, sounded great in our testing, and includes intuitive controls and a shockmount and an adapter for a boom stand, so you can be sure your stream is free of the sounds of you banging on your keys or bumping into your desk.

HyperX QuadCast Mic and HyperX Alloy FPS Keyboard Bundle: $140 on Amazon, normally $229

HyperX’s QuadCast Mic is excellent on its own for $140. But today only on Amazon, the company is throwing a $90 RGB mechanical keyboard for free.

Kingston's QuadCast mic sports an unusual design incorporating three diaphragms, which produces great sound in this price range. The Quadcast's controls are also intuitive for any gamer or game streamer.

The Alloy FPS keyboard, which sells for $89 on its own, includes a six-foot braided removable cable, per-key RGB backlighting with five brightness levels, and linear Silver Speed switches with a light 40-gram actuation force. If you’ve been putting off buying a mic to improve the audio of your gaming and/or streaming, today is the day to buy--especially if you could also use a new mechanical clacker for games and productivity.