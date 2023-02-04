Intel Selling RGB Arc Alchemist Mousepad to Celebrate its GPUs

If you're a fan of Intel's Arc GPUs, you'll love this new accessory. Intel is selling a new Arc-inspired RGB mousepad (via its Intel store) that can fit under both your keyboard and mouse. The mousepad measures 36.5 x 15.5' (930 x 400mm) and is made of a soft fabric designed for all mice sensitivities and optics. A USB-C port powers the RGB lighting.

The mousepad's color theme is the same as Intel's Arc GPUs, featuring a pink and blue color combination. Its graphics feature two very bright RGB halos, one complete and one not complete. The right one is a complete ring representing where your mouse should be located, while the other is just for show, being a much larger halo that protrudes beyond the edges of the mousepad, so only a part of the ring is visible.

These pink and blue halos are the same halos you'll find across all of Intel's Arc GPU advertisements and presentations.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Intel) (Image credit: Intel)

Unlike more traditional RGB mousepads that use a hard surface along with bright RGB perimeter lighting, Intel's mousepad is the opposite utilizing a softer diffused RGB lighting solution, along with the use of softer fabric material. The dimmer light gives the mousepad a more mature look and can be less distracting when gaming, while the soft fabric material allows you to fold the mousepad for much easier transportability if you need to take it with you on vacation or on a business trip.

For now, the super wide 930 x 400mm form factor is the only size Intel carries. We don't know if Intel will expand its portfolio of sizes, but we hope to see a normal-sized version at the very least for those of us who only use mousepads for the mouse alone.

Unfortunately, Intel's mousepad does not come cheap, being priced at $64.77 (opens in new tab). Similar mousepads with cloth material and RGB illumination can be found for under half that price. But if you want to show your love for Intel's discrete GPUs, some of which are now among the best graphics cards, this mousepad provides a great way to do so.