Grab an Intel Core i5-12400F for Only $149: Real Deals

Some great deals are on offer ahead of the weekend, starting with one of the best bang-for-the-buck CPUs - the Intel Core I5-12400F for only $149 (opens in new tab). If you use code FTPBU8562 at checkout, you can save an extra $5 off this already low price.
Need more storage for that ever-expanding games library and still want a responsive and speedy drive? Look no further than the Platinum P41 from SK Hynix - reduced to $220 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. This superfast M.2 NVMe SSD has read/write speeds of 7,000/6,500 MB/s.
If you want excellent sound quality in a pair of headphones for either listening to music or gaming, then these Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro headphones for $118 (opens in new tab) may appeal to you. With a closed-back ear-cup design and 32-Ohm input impedance, you won't need a separate amplifier to run these studio-grade cans.
Check out more weekend deals below.
Today’s best deals in detail
Intel Core i5-12400F CPU: was $237, now $149 with code FTPBU8562 at Newegg (opens in new tab)
This mid-tier powerhouse CPU has six P-cores that support hyper-threading and operates at a 2.5GHz base clock with the ability to boost to 4.4GHz. Check out our review of the Intel Core i5-12400F (opens in new tab) for more information.
SK Hynix Platinum P41 2TB PCIe NVMe Gen4 M.2: was $259, now $220 with coupon at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Platinum P41 from SK Hynix is a blisteringly fast 2TB of fast storage with read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 6,500 MB/s. This SSD also gives peace of mind with its 5-year warranty.
Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro: was $179, now $118 at Newegg (opens in new tab)
Looking for a new set of cans? The Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro offers 32-Ohm input impedance with a frequency response of 5Hz-35KHz packed into a closed-back headphone design. With a weight of only 270g and a 1.6m straight cable, these headphones are great for either gaming or listening to music.
Corsair RMx Series RM650x (2021): was $129, now $104 at Newegg (opens in new tab)
Like all RMx models, the RM650x is 80 PLUS Gold-certified, features fully modular cabling, and is equipped with a magnetic levitation bearing fan. This 2021 model also features a zero RPM fan mode for near-silent operation at low to medium loads. Check our RM650x review (opens in new tab) for more details.
Samsung 980 Pro 1TB with Heatsink: was $174, now $166 with code GMTBU5262 at Newegg (opens in new tab)
Our favorite SSD thanks to its epic performance and superb power efficiency, the Samsung 980 Pro (1TB) (opens in new tab) offers sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 5,100 MBps.
