Grab an Intel Core i5-12400F for Only $149: Real Deals

Some great deals are on offer ahead of the weekend, starting with one of the best bang-for-the-buck CPUs - the Intel Core I5-12400F for only $149 (opens in new tab). If you use code FTPBU8562 at checkout, you can save an extra $5 off this already low price.

Need more storage for that ever-expanding games library and still want a responsive and speedy drive? Look no further than the Platinum P41 from SK Hynix - reduced to $220 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. This superfast M.2 NVMe SSD has read/write speeds of 7,000/6,500 MB/s.

If you want excellent sound quality in a pair of headphones for either listening to music or gaming, then these Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro headphones for $118 (opens in new tab) may appeal to you. With a closed-back ear-cup design and 32-Ohm input impedance, you won't need a separate amplifier to run these studio-grade cans.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

(opens in new tab) SK Hynix Platinum P41 2TB PCIe NVMe Gen4 M.2: was $259, now $220 with coupon at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Platinum P41 from SK Hynix is a blisteringly fast 2TB of fast storage with read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 6,500 MB/s. This SSD also gives peace of mind with its 5-year warranty.

(opens in new tab) Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro: was $179, now $118 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Looking for a new set of cans? The Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro offers 32-Ohm input impedance with a frequency response of 5Hz-35KHz packed into a closed-back headphone design. With a weight of only 270g and a 1.6m straight cable, these headphones are great for either gaming or listening to music.

(opens in new tab) Corsair RMx Series RM650x (2021): was $129, now $104 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Like all RMx models, the RM650x is 80 PLUS Gold-certified, features fully modular cabling, and is equipped with a magnetic levitation bearing fan. This 2021 model also features a zero RPM fan mode for near-silent operation at low to medium loads. Check our RM650x review (opens in new tab) for more details.

