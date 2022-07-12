Jump On The DDR5 Train With This Cheap 32GB DDR5-4800 Kit

Crucial has the perfect DDR5 memory kit for consumers who want the most affordable RAM for Alder Lake, or future Ryzen 7000 builds. The company's DDR5-4800 32GB (2x16GB) memory kit typically retails for $192.93, but it's down to $144.99 (opens in new tab) for Prime Day.

The Crucial DDR5-4800 is a simple DDR5 memory kit that will fit into any modern system regardless of the form factor due to the modules' simple design. Furthermore, the memory kits come with two 16GB memory modules, so there's ample capacity for multitasking and high-end gaming. Crucial's memory kit will serve you well if you aren't after the best RAM.

Crucial DDR5-4800 32GB: was $192, now $145 at Amazon

This memory kit has the capacity and necessary performance to get you by, in the meantime while DDR5 continues to mature.

The memory kit has a data rate of DDR5-4800, so it's practically plug-and-play, so you won't have to worry about setting it up. The memory sports 40-39-39-77 timings and requires 1.1V to operate. However, a bit of manual tuning or overclocking can get you some free megahertz.

Crucial backs the DDR5-4800 memory with a limited lifetime warranty, so the memory kit will last as long as you desire.

