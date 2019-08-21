Boost Your Laptop RAM With 8GB Crucial Memory for Just $34.99

Credit: Crucial

Summer is almost over, which means there are a lot of interesting back to school component deals from retailers hoping to attract students. Not a student? No problem; today's deal is good for students, as well as anyone looking to boost the performance in their laptop.

Today, Newegg has 8GB of Crucial 204-pin DDR3L-1600 laptop memory for $34.99. This could be a good choice to help add speed to an aging laptop or to increase the amount of RAM available. Last year, the memory stick sold for as high as $71, and this year it was selling for $60.

The Crucial 8GB 204-pin DDR3L memory uses 1.35 volts of power and can be installed easily in minutes.

For more laptop-related shopping tips, be sure to check out our best gaming laptops page. Desktop users can see our favorite desktop memory picks on our Best RAM page.