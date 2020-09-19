LG 27" 4K IPS Monitor Only $249 With Promo Code

The LG 27UK500-B is a 4K, IPS monitor that usually runs for $349. But if you act soon, you can snag one off BuyDig for $249 using promo code UNY24.

The LG monitor has a max resolution of 3840 x 2160. It's an IPS display, making it much easier to see the screen clearly from different angles. It also features 98% sRGB color spectrum coverage.

This monitor is definitely an option for gaming. While it has a refresh rate of just 60 Hz, it still comes with features made with gamers in mind. According to LG, Dynamic Action Sync reduces input lag while Black Stabilizer improves clarity for dark environments in games.