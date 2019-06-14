Amazing Lian Li Bundle: PC-O11 Dynamic PC Case, RGB Strimer Cable For $112

(Image credit: Walmart)

If your current computer case isn't quite easy on the eyes, Lian Li's PC-O11 Dynamic is just what you need. The case originally sold for $139.99, and the Strimer cable goes for $39.99. However, you can get both today for just $111.99, saving you $67.99.

The Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic is a sleek and modern computer case with a 0.8mm SECC steel construction and brushed aluminum panel. Its dual-chamber design has been optimized to provide ample space for component installation and optimal airflow for all your hardware. The case also features tempered glass side and front panels so you can show off your system to your guests.

The PC-O11 Dynamic comes in at 450 x 275 x 450mm (L x W x H), so it should fit on your desk nicely. The front panel is equipped with two USB 3.0 ports, microphone and headphone jacks, a power button and one USB Type-C port.

The PC-O11 Dynamic can house motherboards of all sizes including the Mini-ITX, MicroATX, ATX and E-ATX form factors. There is 420mm and 155mm of clearance space for graphics cards and CPU air coolers, respectively.

The PC-O11 Dynamic has eight expansion slots and room to store up to six 2.5-inch drives and two 3.5-inch drives. You can install a secondary power supply if you don't plan to use any 3.5-inch storage. The case provides a plethora of cooling options in the form of 120mm and 140mm fan mounts distributed on the top, bottom and side of the case. You can install up to three 360mm radiators inside the PC-O11 Dynamic.

As for the Lian Li Strimer, it's basically an extension cable for your 24-pin power cable but with the novelty of RGB lighting. The Strimer connects to your motherboard via a 5V ARGB connector. If you your motherboard doesn't have the header, Lian Li includes a PCI bracket with a controller for you to play around with the Strimer's lighting.

Should You Buy This Case?

To get an in-depth look at these two products' performance and see if they'll meet your expectations, we highly recommend you check out our Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic review, as well as our Lian Li Strimer review before making any purchases.

For a look at the best cases on the market right now see our Best PC Cases of 2019, which includes tips on what to focus on when buying a PC case.