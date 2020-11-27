Logitech’s Premium G915 TKL Wireless Gaming Keyboard Hits Lowest Price Yet

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The best wireless keyboards can be expensive, and if you want something fit for gaming too the price shock can be real. The Logitech G915 TKL earned a spot on our Best Gaming Keyboards page due to its high-end build, reliable wireless connection and excellent low-profile switches. Now it’s part of the best Black Friday deals on tech, on sale from $230 to$180.

In our Logitech G915 TKL review, we also praised how easy the peripheral makes it to switch between a 2.4 GHz dongle connection and a Bluetooth one. That means not only is this a good keyboard for gaming, it can be a handy productivity tool, allowing you to toggle between two PC connections.

Logitech G915 TKL: was $230, now $180 @ Amazon

The G915 TKL lacks the numpad, G keys, wrist rest and USB passthrough of its full-sized sibling, the Logitech G915 Lightspeed. But you still get per-key RGB and your choice of Logitech Low Profile GL switches. We tested it with clicky switches and weren’t disappointed.

