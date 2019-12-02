Epic AMD Ryzen Bundle: $145 Off 3800X, MSI X570 Mobo, Samsung 970 EVO SSD

Update: Sadly this bundle sold out fast, but we'll update this article if stock comes back.

Wow, just wow, this is the perfect starter bundle for anyone looking to build themselves a brand new AMD Ryzen 3rd gen system. With it you get an AMD Ryzen 7 3800X 8 core, 16 thread processor running at 3.9 GHz, a 500GB Samsung 970 EVO Plus M.2 PCIe 3.0 SSD, and one of MSI’s MPG X570 Gaming Pro Carbon WiFi motherboards to house it all in. And it’s available this Cyber Monday for just $515 on Amazon , for a total price reduction of around 22%.

AMD Ryzen 7 3800X Bundle: was $660, now $515

Incredible Performance

AMD’s third generation of Ryzen processors has certainly upped the ante when it comes to performance. With far improved IPC single core, better gaming performance, memory latency, and an even cheaper price point, the 7nm architecture has really kicked Intel to the curb in the last year. In fact, it's very difficult to recommend Intel right now, unless you absolutely must have 200+ fps at 1080p, for everything else AMD’s Ryzen 3rd gen is just king. In fact you can check out our full review of the Ryzen 7 3800X here.

Even the platform is superior at this point, with the support of PCIe 4.0 with MSI’s X570 Gaming Pro Carbon WiFi , you can easily equip this thing with a brand new M.2 PCIe SSD from the likes of Corsair, Gigabyte or others, and net some crazy sequential and random 4K performance. In fact this motherboard in general isn’t exactly a slouch with WiFi 6 compatibility, a sizeable rear I/O, plenty of support for multitudes of storage, and a fairly classy design this mid-tier gaming motherboard is an ideal home for your new AMD Ryzen 7 3800X.

Couple that with 500GB Samsung’s finest 970 Evo Plus M.2 PCIe 3.0 SSD and you’re on to a winner. The 970 Evo Plus is by far one of the fastest PCIe 3.0 drives out there, it regularly outperforms the majority of PCIe 3.0 drives around, and with a 500GB capacity this’ll be more than enough to house your OS, most useful programs and even a few games.

$145 Savings

Honestly though it’s the $145 saving that’s the most incredible aspect of this. That’s no small sum, for that you could invest in one of those PCIe drives we mentioned earlier, or even pick up an MSI GeForce GTX 1650 4GB card to get you started, or just put towards something a bit more grunty. If you invested an extra $250 you could pick up a Zotac GeForce RTX 2070 as well. That $145 just gives you so much more room to play with when it comes to speccing up your own system, and you still get to build it yourself too, which is half the fun right?

