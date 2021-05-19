Monoprice 35-inch QHD Curved Gaming Monitor is Under $300

We know a thing or two about the best gaming monitors and best gaming monitor deals , but even we didn’t anticipate something this good.

Right now over at Monoprice, you can pick up a 35-inch ultra wide curved gaming display with 1440p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate for just $299.99!

Monoprice Zero-G Curved Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitor: was $399.99, now $299.99 at Monoprice

Sometimes, bigger is better. And this impressive deal speaks volumes to that. This 3440 x 1440 monitor rocks a 1800R curve for full immersion, a 120Hz refresh rate for a buttery smooth picture and AMD Freesync. View Deal

As you can read in our Monoprice Zero-G review , we’re big fans of this 21:9 curved gaming monitor. This VA panel sports excellent contrast, accurate colors, adaptive sync and a stellar build quality.

Sure, it misses USB ports and speakers, and the controls to adjust options are a little clunky, but that's a small price to pay for the ridiculously good value for money on offer here.