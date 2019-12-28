Overclocked MSI 5700 XT Graphics Card Falls to $349

The Radeon RX 5700 XT is AMD's current flagship consumer GPU, capable of delivering smooth game play at 2K resolution and high settings. And right now, Newegg has MSI's Radeon RX 5700 XT Evoke OC for just $349, after coupon code (VGAPCJP668) and mail-in rebate. That's a great after-Christmas tech sale and $70 less than its $419 list price and the lowest price we've seen for any RX 5700 XT card.

This card was on sale for this same price earlier in December, but it quickly rose back to $389. So this is a good opportunity to grab it at the price you missed earlier.

MSI Radeon RX 5700 XT: was $389 now $349

Using a mail-in rebate and the promor code 38CWDL29, you can get this 5700 XT card with dual-fans for just $349. That matches the lowest price we've seen for a card with AMD's flagship consumer GPU.View Deal

The Evoke comes with 8GB of GDDR6 RAM, a base clock of 1,690 MHz and a boost clock of 1,945 MHz. That's significantly higher than the 1,755 MHz boost clock on AMD's RX 5700 XT reference design.

On our GPU hierarchy, the RX 5700 XT ranks just above the Nvidia RTX 2070 Super and a little below the RTX 2080. That makes it a great value, when you consider that RTX 2070 super cards are going for about $500.