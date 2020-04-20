MSI Bravo 15 and 17 Gaming Laptops Go All in on AMD

(Image credit: MSI)

MSI's latest all-AMD gaming laptops are officially available for pre-order, MSI announced today. The MSI Bravo 15 and the MSI Bravo 17 are the company’s successors to last year’s Alpha series and aim to be one of the best gaming laptops for budget-conscious shoppers by combining an AMD Ryzen mobile CPU with an AMD Radeon discrete graphics card to support 1080p gaming at up to 120 fps.

MSI Bravo 15 and 17 Specs

MSI Bravo 15 MSI Bravo 17 CPU Up to AMD Ryzen 7 4800H Up to AMD Ryzen 7 4800H GPU AMD Radeon RX 5500M AMD Radeon RX 5500M Memory Up to 16GB DDR4-3200 16GB DDR4-3200 Display 15.6-inch 1080p @ 120Hz, “IPS-level” 17.3-inch 1080p @ 120Hz, “IPS-Level” Ports 2x USB Type-C, 2x USB Type-A, HDMI, 3.5mm headphone/mic jack USB Type-C, 3x USB Type-A, HDMI, 3.5mm headphone/mic jack Storage 512GB NVMe SSD 512GB NVMe SSD + 1TB 7200RPM HDD Dimensions 14.1 x 10 x 0.8 inches 15.6 x 10.2 x 0.9 inches Starting Price $929 $1,099

We got our first taste of the Bravo 15 at CES in January. It upgrades the MSI Alpha 15’s CPU to a Ryzen 7 4800H while also updating the design and adding what MSI is calling an “IPS-level” screen with FHD resolution at a 120 Hz refresh rate with FreeSync.

Unlike the Alpha, the new design ditches the indents on the lid but otherwise looks fairly similar, including a backlit keyboard and a thin bezel around the display.

The Bravo 15’s GPU, an AMD Radeon RX 5500M, is the same as what's found in the Alpha, as is the 512GB NVMe SSD. The Bravo 15 also comes in two models, with one offering 16GB of DDR4 RAM, while the other comes with a more modest 8GB.

The Bravo 17, meanwhile, features the same design and many of the same specs, with the key upgrade being a larger 17.3-inch display. Oddly enough, it also has one fewer USB Type-C port than the Bravo 15, although the addition of a 1TB 7200 RPM hard drive alongside its 512GB NVMe SSD helps to give it another edge over its smaller sibling.

The Bravo 15 starts at $929.00, while the Bravo 17 starts at $1,099.00, and both are available for pre-order at Newegg now. Building on the Alpha 15, MSI is hoping these two computers will offer “the best mid-range gaming laptop in the industry.”