MSI Debuts Stealth 15M With Tiger Lake H35, Powerhouse GE76 Raider

By

MSI is updating a whole slew of laptops with Nvidia's RTX 30-series.

MSI GE76 and GE66 Raider
(Image credit: MSI)

MSI is releasing a vast lineup of powerful gaming PCs refreshed with Nvidia's RTX-30 series GPUs. The company announced the new devices at its own streamed event today timed with CES 2021.

Some of the laptops are the same chassis and Intel CPUs as last year but with new GPUs, as is the case with the MSI GE66 Raider. Others, like the GE76 Raider, are adding a bigger screen size, while the Stealth 15 M is a new laptop altogether and uses Intel's Tiger Lake H35 CPUs, which Intel announced Monday.  

MSI GE76 RaiderMSI GE66 RaiderMSI GF75 ThinMSI GF65 ThinMSI Stealth 15MMSI GP76 LeopardMSI GP76 Leopard
CPUUp to Intel Core i7-10870HUp to Intel Core i7-10870HUp to Intel Core i7-10750HUp to Intel Core i7-10750HIntel Core i7-11375HIntel Core i7-10875HUp to Intel Core i7-10875H
GPUUp to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080Up to Nvidia RTX 3060 Max-QUp to Nvidia RTX 3060 Max-QNvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Max-QNvidia GeForce RTX 3070Up to Nvidia GeForc RTX 3080 Max-Q
RAMUp to 32GB  DDR4-3200Up to 32GB  DDR4-3200Up to 16GBUp to 16GBUp to 32GB DDR4-320032GB DDR4-3200Up to 32GB DDR4-3200
StorageUp to 1TB NVMe SSDUp to 1TB NVMe SSDUp to 512GB NVMe SSD and 1TB 5,400-rpm HDdUp to 1TB NVMe SSDUp to 1TB NVMe SSD1TB NVMe SSDUp to 1TB NVMe SSD
Display17.3-inch, 1920 x 1080, up to 300 Hz15.6-inch 1920 x 1080, up to 300 Hz17.3-inch, 1920 x 1080 144 Hz15.6-inch 1920 x 1080, 144 Hz15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080, 144 Hz17.3-inch 1920 x 1080, 300 Hz15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080, up to 240 Hz
NetworkingIntel Wi-Fi 6E AX210Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201
Webcam1080p1080p720p720p720p720p720p
Dimensions15.63 x 10.57 x 1.08 inches14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches15.63 x 10.24 x 0.9 inches14.13 x 9.99 x 0.85 inches14.1 x 9.76 x 0.63 inches15.63 x 10.57 x 1.08 inches14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches
Starting Price$1,499 $2,199 $1,299 $999 $1,399 $2,299 $1,799

MSI Stealth 15M 

Image 1 of 2

MSI Stealth 15M

(Image credit: MSI)
Image 2 of 2

MSI Stealth 15M

(Image credit: MSI)

The Stealth 15M is MSI's take on an ultraportable gaming machine, utilizing Intel's newly announced Tiger Lake H35 CPUs (specifically the Intel Core i7-11375H) and an RTX 3060 Max-Q graphics card. 

This model will come in either white (for the lower-end models) or gray (for the more expensive versions) with an all-aluminum chassis. 

GE76 and GE66 Raider 

(Image credit: MSI)

The GE Raider series is still the flagship, and this year MSI is adding a 17.3-inch option with the GE76. It will largely share specs with the 15.6-inch version, going up to an Intel Core i7-10870H, up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of storage and the latest Wi-Fi 6E. 

Both machines will have a new, wider heat pipe for better cooling. The RGB light bar from last year's Raider, the GE66 Raider, is still there for those who like a look that screams gaming.

As we’ll continue to work from home, the fact that MSI is including a 1080p resolution webcam on the Raider is a big deal and might even be good enough for some basic streaming. 

GF Thin and GP Leopard Series 

(Image credit: MSI)

Both the GF Thin and Leopards are also getting upgrades. The GF Thin series is going up to an Intel Core i7-10750H and Nvidia RTX 3060 Max-Q in both the 15 and 17-inch versions, while the Leopard will go up to the i7-10875H and RTX 3080 Max-Q, bringing it just short of the GE Raiders in terms of specs. 

MSI Creator 15 

(Image credit: MSI)

MSI's Creator series is the only non-gaming machine we're seeing get the Ampere boost at CES 2021. It starts at $1,899 with an i7-108750H and RTX 3060 or can go for $2,099 with an RTX 3070 Max-Q. 

Like the GE series, the Creator will also use Wi-Fi 6E.

That's a whole slew of notebooks to release at once, so we'll see how they perform as they pass through our labs this year.

