MSI Debuts Stealth 15M With Tiger Lake H35, Powerhouse GE76 Raider

MSI is releasing a vast lineup of powerful gaming PCs refreshed with Nvidia's RTX-30 series GPUs. The company announced the new devices at its own streamed event today timed with CES 2021.

Some of the laptops are the same chassis and Intel CPUs as last year but with new GPUs, as is the case with the MSI GE66 Raider. Others, like the GE76 Raider, are adding a bigger screen size, while the Stealth 15 M is a new laptop altogether and uses Intel's Tiger Lake H35 CPUs, which Intel announced Monday.

MSI GE76 Raider MSI GE66 Raider MSI GF75 Thin MSI GF65 Thin MSI Stealth 15M MSI GP76 Leopard MSI GP76 Leopard CPU Up to Intel Core i7-10870H Up to Intel Core i7-10870H Up to Intel Core i7-10750H Up to Intel Core i7-10750H Intel Core i7-11375H Intel Core i7-10875H Up to Intel Core i7-10875H GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Up to Nvidia RTX 3060 Max-Q Up to Nvidia RTX 3060 Max-Q Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Max-Q Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Up to Nvidia GeForc RTX 3080 Max-Q RAM Up to 32GB DDR4-3200 Up to 32GB DDR4-3200 Up to 16GB Up to 16GB Up to 32GB DDR4-3200 32GB DDR4-3200 Up to 32GB DDR4-3200 Storage Up to 1TB NVMe SSD Up to 1TB NVMe SSD Up to 512GB NVMe SSD and 1TB 5,400-rpm HDd Up to 1TB NVMe SSD Up to 1TB NVMe SSD 1TB NVMe SSD Up to 1TB NVMe SSD Display 17.3-inch, 1920 x 1080, up to 300 Hz 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080, up to 300 Hz 17.3-inch, 1920 x 1080 144 Hz 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080, 144 Hz 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080, 144 Hz 17.3-inch 1920 x 1080, 300 Hz 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080, up to 240 Hz Networking Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210 Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210 Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 Webcam 1080p 1080p 720p 720p 720p 720p 720p Dimensions 15.63 x 10.57 x 1.08 inches 14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches 15.63 x 10.24 x 0.9 inches 14.13 x 9.99 x 0.85 inches 14.1 x 9.76 x 0.63 inches 15.63 x 10.57 x 1.08 inches 14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches Starting Price $1,499 $2,199 $1,299 $999 $1,399 $2,299 $1,799

MSI Stealth 15M

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: MSI) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: MSI)

The Stealth 15M is MSI's take on an ultraportable gaming machine, utilizing Intel's newly announced Tiger Lake H35 CPUs (specifically the Intel Core i7-11375H) and an RTX 3060 Max-Q graphics card.

This model will come in either white (for the lower-end models) or gray (for the more expensive versions) with an all-aluminum chassis.

GE76 and GE66 Raider

(Image credit: MSI)

The GE Raider series is still the flagship, and this year MSI is adding a 17.3-inch option with the GE76. It will largely share specs with the 15.6-inch version, going up to an Intel Core i7-10870H, up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of storage and the latest Wi-Fi 6E.

Both machines will have a new, wider heat pipe for better cooling. The RGB light bar from last year's Raider, the GE66 Raider , is still there for those who like a look that screams gaming.

As we’ll continue to work from home, the fact that MSI is including a 1080p resolution webcam on the Raider is a big deal and might even be good enough for some basic streaming.

GF Thin and GP Leopard Series

(Image credit: MSI)

Both the GF Thin and Leopards are also getting upgrades. The GF Thin series is going up to an Intel Core i7-10750H and Nvidia RTX 3060 Max-Q in both the 15 and 17-inch versions, while the Leopard will go up to the i7-10875H and RTX 3080 Max-Q, bringing it just short of the GE Raiders in terms of specs.

MSI Creator 15

(Image credit: MSI)

MSI's Creator series is the only non-gaming machine we're seeing get the Ampere boost at CES 2021. It starts at $1,899 with an i7-108750H and RTX 3060 or can go for $2,099 with an RTX 3070 Max-Q.

Like the GE series, the Creator will also use Wi-Fi 6E.

That's a whole slew of notebooks to release at once, so we'll see how they perform as they pass through our labs this year.