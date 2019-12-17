Overclocked MSI Radeon RX 5700 XT Card Now Just $369

If you want powerful graphics card that's good enough for 2K gaming at high settings , a card that's powered by AMD's RX 5700 XT chip is a great choice. Before the holiday tech deals season, it was difficult to find an RX 5700 XT card for less than $400, but now we're seeing some good sales.

Right now, Newegg has the MSI Radeon RX 5700 XT Mech OC card for $369, reduced from $419 by a coupon code (VGASAV43Z) and a $30 mail-in rebate. The dual-fan card has a base clock of 1,670 MHz and a boost clock of 1,925 MHz, which is 180 MHz more than the 5700 XT reference card can achieve.

MSI Radeon RX 5700 XT Mech OC: was $419 now $369 @newegg

Great for 2K gaming at reasonably-high settings or 4K gaming at low -to-mid settings, this card has a stock speed of 1,670 MHz and a boost clock of 1,925 MHz. Use coupon code VGASAV43Z and a $30 mail-in rebate to get it at this price.View Deal

Like other RX 5700 XT cards, the MSI Radeon RX 5700 XT Mech OC comes with 8GB of GDDR6 memory. It features three DisplayPort 1.4 connectors and a single HDMI 2.0 port.

The card also comes with some nice software extras. You get three months of Xbox Game Pass and your choice of Borderlands 3 or Tom's Clancy's Ghost Recond Breakpoint.