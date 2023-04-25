MSI RX 7900 XT Down to Its Lowest Price of $779: Real Deals

Thanks to a small discount at Newegg, the MSI Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XT has now dropped in price to $779 (opens in new tab), bringing it in line with the cheapest available 7900 XT graphics cards right now. See our review of the 7900 XT (opens in new tab) for more details of its performance benchmarks, or use our GPU hierarchy (opens in new tab) to see how this card compares to the competition.

If you're on the lookout for a portable gaming laptop bargain, then take a look over this deal from Dell — the Alienware m17 R5 gaming laptop that is now reduced to $1,299 (opens in new tab). Features an AMD processor and RTX 3070 Ti graphics powering a blisteringly fast 480Hz esports-inspired screen.

We also spotted a great deal on 32GBs of fast DDR5 6000MHz RAM. TeamGroup's Team T-Force Delta RGB 32GB RAM pack has dropped to $94 (opens in new tab) thanks to a drop in price and the use of a $5 promotion code. Use code DDTGCR2488 at the checkout to receive your discount.

(opens in new tab) MSI Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XT GPU: now $779 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $919)

The latest generation of AMD graphics cards sees the 7900 XT boast 20GB of GDDR6 VRAM with a 320-Bit bus and a GPU core that has a boost clock of 2400MHz. This card is recommended for a 750W PSU for optimal operation.

(opens in new tab) Dell Alienware m17 R5 Gaming Laptop: now $1,299 at Dell (opens in new tab) (was $2,099)

The Alienware m17 R5 comes with a screen that measures 17.3 inches, has an FHD resolution, and a blistering refresh rate of 480Hz with Nvidia G-SYNC. Powering this large laptop panel is an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor and an RTX 3070 Ti graphics card with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM. Other specs include 16GB of DDR5 4800MHz RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD for OS and storage.

(opens in new tab) Team T-Force Delta RGB 32GB DDR5 6000 RAM: now $94 at Newegg (opens in new tab) with promo code (was $129)

From TeamGroup we have 32GB of DDR5 6000MHz RAM coming in two 16GB sticks with all the RGB bling you could desire. Timings are 38-38-38-78 with a CAS latency of 38, a 1.25V voltage requirement, and Intel XMP 3.0. Use code DDTGCR2488 for a $5 discount.

(opens in new tab) Nextorage Japan 2TB M.2 SSD: now $139 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $249)

With its Phison controller and superfast Gen 4 speeds

of 7300MB/s read and 6900MB/s write, this M.2 SSD from Nextorage is a great choice for a gaming rig and hosting your operating system. Designed for longevity this drive has a high 1400TB TBW and a 5-year warranty.

(opens in new tab) Dell Alienware AW2523HF Gaming Monitor: now $299 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $380)

A niche gaming monitor aimed at gamers that take competitive esports seriously and want to make use of every gain they can make. Complimenting a player's skill - the AW2523HF looks to give you a hardware edge by improving latency through its super-high 360Hz refresh rate. With a 25-inch screen, 0.5ms (GTG) response time, and FHD resolution, this screen is designed from the bottom up for gamers.

