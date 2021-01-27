Grab This 1TB SATA SSD for Just $82 at Newegg

With many of the most recent crop of games exceeding 100GB in size, adding more storage to complement your OS drive is quickly becoming a necessity. And in the world of SATA SSD storage, nothing really comes as close to providing as much value for money as this deal we've found.

Over on Newegg for today only, you can grab a Mushkin Enhanced RAW series 1TB SSD for just $81.99 — that is 25% off the list price and brings the cost down to only $0.082 per GB.

Mushkin Enhanced RAW Series SATA III SSD (1TB): was $109.99, now $81.99 @ Newegg

Tested to hit sequential speeds of up to 560 MBps read and 520 MBps write, Mushkin's Enhanced RAW Series provides a speedy internal drive with real value for money at this price point.View Deal

Sporting a standard 2.5-inch form factor, this drive will fit with ease into your setup and utilizes 3D TLC, rather than less-durable QLC found in many modern budget drives.

Beyond this, you find some other more premium technologies built-in, such as LDPC ECC, Static Data Refresh and internal flash RAID.

And that lower price doesn't mean a compromise in speed. Tested using CrystalDiskMark 6.0.2 x64, this drive is capable of hitting sequential speeds up to 560 MBps read and 520 MBps write.

It may not be the greatest SSD in the market today, but at this kind of price, it provides a great bang for your storage buck.