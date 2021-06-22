Best NAS Deals for Prime Day 2021

Whether you're running a small business and need to store a lot of data on your local network or you're a home user with a ton of media files, a NAS (Network Attached Storage) device can really help. The best NAS systems will allow you to combine multiple physical drives into one server and provide plenty of speed for reads and writes over the LAN.

This Prime Day, there are a number of NAS devices on sale and we've posted the best deals below.

Synology NAS DiskStation DS220+: was $299, now $227 at Amazon

Knock off $72 from the price tag for this 2 bay NAS DiskStation. The Synology DS220+ has 2 HDD drive bays, two internal M.2 slots for SSDs, 2GB of DDR4 memory, and AES-NI hardware encryption. You can also add five additional drives via a separately-purchased DS220+ expansion bay.

Synology DiskStation DS920+: was $549, now $439 at Newegg

This NAS has four bays that support either 2.5-inch or 3.5-inch drives along with two M.2 slots for SSDs that can serve as a cache. It has an Intel Celeron J4125 quad-core CPU and 4GB of RAM which is upgradeable to 8GB, along with dual Gbe Ethernet ports.

TerraMaster F4-210 4-Bay NAS: was $259, now $207 at Amazon

This 4-bay NAS is powered by an Arm v8 quad-core CPU and promises up to 114 MBps read and write speeds. It supports 3.5 or 2.5-inch drives with up to 64TB of storage if you use 16TB drives in RAID 0.

TerraMaster F5-221 5-Bay NAS: was $359, now $287 at Amazon

This 5-bay NAS is powered by an Intel Apollo 2-GHz CPU with 2GB of RAM that you can upgrade to 4GB. It promises read and write speeds of 200 MBps and 190 MBps.