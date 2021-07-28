Monoprice Brings IGZO Tech to US Gamers With 180Hz Monitor

Monoprice today announced that its releasing a gaming monitor with an IGZO-enhanced panel in the U.S. on August 3. Available for a rather low price of $350, the monitor is the first consumer-targeted monitor we've seen to use IGZO technology since 2014, when we tested the Sharp PN-K321 monitor for professionals.

IGZO (indium gallium zinc oxide) is a semiconductor material that can be used in the thin film transistor (TFT) of LCD panels. An alternative to the more commonly used amorphous silicon (a-Si), IGZO cuts down power consumption, allowing for screens with higher pixel density. IGZO can also help improve contrast.

IGZO hasn't made much of a splash in the PC monitor space outside of the professional realm. Today, it's mostly used in high-end TV panels, laptops, smartphones and tablets. But a few weeks ago we saw Japanese Company Green House Gaming unveil a 27-inch IGZO screen, and now Monoprice is bringing the tech to U.S. gamers.

"IGZO semiconductors are significantly more energy efficient and respond much faster than a-Si semiconductors, resulting in lower power consumption, less heat, more accurate and vibrant colors and faster response times," Monoprice's announcement said.

The Dark Matter by Monoprice 27-inch gaming monitor is based on a 27-inch IGZO-TFT IPS panel produced by Sharp (P/N: LQ270T1JG06) with 1440p resolution (2560 x 1440) .

Power consumption is hardly something the typical gamer cares about, but the 27-Inch Dark Matter's 37W is lower than compared to some other, high-performance, 27-inch gaming displays. For example, the similarly specced LG 27GL83A claims 51W typical power consumption and the ViewSonic Elite XG270Q 41W.

In the color department, Monoprice is claiming 100% coverage of the sRGB color space and 92% of the wider DCI-P3. The monitor is also specced with a 1ms response time with overdrive on.

Monoprice 27-inch Dark Matter Specs

Panel Type IGZO IPS Screen Size / Aspect Ratio 27 inches / 16:9 Refresh Rate 180 Hz Reponse Time 1ms with overdrive Max Brightness 400 nits Contrast Ratio 1,000:1 Power Consumption 37W

Monoprice's upcoming gaming monitor also claims a 1,000:1 contrast ratio, 400 nits max brightness in HDR mode and Adaptive-Sync technology to fight screen tears, likely AMD FreeSync.

In a bid to emphasize that the Dark Matter LCD is a monitor for gamers, the manufacturers installed some aggressive LED accents: two on the front and two on the rear.

Connectivity department of the Dark Matter monitor features 1 DisplayPort 1.4a, 3 HDMI 2.0 ports and 1 USB-C. You also get a 3.5mm jack.

The LCD does not come with an adjustable stand, but it supports 75x75mm VESA mounts, so it can be used with an appropriate arm.

While the Monoprice Dark Matter is not an extraordinary display with unique features and specifications, the combination of its capabilities and a sub-$350 introductory price could help it compete against some of the best gaming monitors.