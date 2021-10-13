New Acer Nitro Brings 1440p to a 300 Hz Display

Acer’s got a new 27-inch. 300 Hz monitor that’s setting itself apart from the crowd by also featuring a 1440p resolution. When working with such high refresh rates, you usually need to settle for 1080p , but here you can get both some of the fastest gameplay around and an above average picture in one screen. The catch? It costs as much as some gaming systems.

(Image credit: Acer)

The Acer Nitro line usually has a bit of a budget association to it, but with a $1,099 MSRP, that’s certainly not the case with the new Acer Nitro XV272U KF gaming monitor. On top of its 1440p @ 300 Hz specs, this display’s also got thin bezels and a 0.5 ms response time. G-Sync is absent here, but Freesync Premium support is available in its place.

The Nitro XV272U KF is also Display HDR 600 -certified, plus Acer is claiming 90% DCI-P3 coverage. The monitor uses an IPS panel, plus has an adjustable stand and comes with the Acer Vision Care 3.0 software. This software includes features like Acer LightSense, which adjusts screen brightness based on the ambient light in your environment. There’s also the Acer Display Widget, which lets you automatically adjust color and organize your windows across 11 preset snap configurations.

(Image credit: Acer)

Acer hasn’t given us any brightness claims as of yet, but even with what’s just been listed here, this display’s shaping up to go toe-to-toe with even the best gaming monitors . 300 Hz and 360 Hz monitors like the latest MSI Oculux have been setting a new high-end standard over the past year, but with a 1440p resolution, this monitor is gearing up to push the premium envelope even further.

The Acer Nitro XV272U KF is set to release in North America in November for a price of $1,099.