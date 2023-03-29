New Philips 44.5-inch Double-QHD Curved Monitor Comes With Pop-Up Webcam

Philips has launched the 45B1U6900C (opens in new tab), a super wide monitor aimed at multitasking professionals. The key attractions of this 44.5-inch diagonal, 32:9 aspect ratio screen are its double QHD (5120 x 1440) resolution panel and business-friendly extras such as USB-C docking with RJ45, KVM switch, and a pop-up webcam (H-suffixed model only).

Even though it's business-focused, Philips has used a curved panel — and perhaps we can’t complain as the 1500R profile helps keep the far reaches of this 5K display within the realm of your peripheral vision. The VA panel will help, as its viewing angles are 178°/178°, and the anti-glare coating will also be appreciated.

Philips trots out the increasingly-familiar claim that its super wide screen can replace two separate monitors while eliminating the abrupt and unsightly center divide you get with an actual two-monitor setup. The monitor also features modes like PiP and PbP with support for up to two simultaneously connected devices, as well as a convenient, built-in KVM switch.

(Image credit: Philips)

The 45B1U6900C offers respectable picture quality specs, with a contrast ratio of 3,000:1 and a peak brightness of 450 nits. It has DisplayHDR400 certification and the image color gamut is NTSC 107% / sRGB 123%, while the delta E value is <2. This monitor is definitely not tailored to fast-paced gaming, however; it has a maximum refresh rate of 75 Hz (with adaptive sync) and 4 ms GtG response time. For text-heavy work, users will appreciate modes like Philips EasyRead and LowBlue.

(Image credit: Philips)

The monitor provides a good range of connectivity options. For input, users can choose between HDMI 2.0 x 2, DisplayPort 1.4 x 1, or USB-C x 1 (upstream, DP Alt mode, Data, PD up to 100 W). There is also a USB hub which provides USB 3.2 Gen 1/5 Gbps, USB-B upstream x 1, USB-A downstream x 4 (with 1 for fast charge B.C 1.2), and USB-C downstream x 1 (Data, PD 15 W).

A Gigabit Ethernet port is also present (supporting Wake on LAN), as is audio out. Other frills worth mentioning are the people sensor for power saving and built-in stereo speakers (2 x 5W). An ‘H’ suffixed model (45B1U6900CH) includes a built-in webcam that pops up at the top-center (see image below).

(Image credit: Philips)

This is quite a hefty monitor — it weighs nearly 22lbs (10kg) without the stand (28.7lbs/13kg with the stand). The bundled stand includes a decent range of adjustments. It allows for 6 inches (150mm) of height adjustment, -/+45 degree swivel, and -5/15 degree tilt — but no pivoting, which is understandable. Alternatively, you can use a third party arm or stand (VESA 100) for stable positioning, but you'll need a strong one.

Philips says the 45B1U6900C is available immediately for £939.99 / €1,039. These European prices convert to about $1,160, but remember that they include a 20% VAT — so US sticker prices could be closer to $929 if no other pricing algorithms are applied.

The 45B1U6900C probably won't cut it if you're on the market for a new high-resolution gaming monitor, but one of the monitors on our list of best 4K gaming monitors will.