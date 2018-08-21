Samsung Debuts Curvy QHD, 144Hz Gaming Monitors

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Samsung took advantage of Gamescom 2018 today by announcing a pair of affordable Quad HD (QHD aka WQHD, 2560 x 1440 resolution), curved gaming monitors with a 144Hz refresh rate that will be available in 27-inch and 32-inch sizes.

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 20-series graphics card launch was, without a doubt, the main attraction of this year's Gamescom expo. However, that didn't prevent display specialists in the likes of Dell and Samsung from launching their own gaming products. On this occasion, the South Korean electronics giant brought its CJG5 curved gaming monitor out of the oven.

Samsung's new curved gaming monitors target the 27-inch (C27JG5) and 32-inch (C32JG5) size categories. Besides the size difference, both models share an identical three-sided bezel-less design and the same technical specifications. The monitors come equipped with a curved VA (vertical alignment, high contrast) panel with a 1,800R curvature and 178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles that serve the dual purpose of providing a more immersive gaming experience and minimizing eye fatigue. The panels come in a 16:9 ratio with a brightness level of 300cd/m2. The monitors' other attributes include a 144Hz refresh rate, 3000:1 contrast ratio and 4ms GTG (gray to gray) response time.

The Samsung CJG5 has a generous amount of inputs to satisfy even the most demanding gamer. The monitor has two HDMI ports (one each of the new 2.0 standard and older 1.4 standard), one DisplayPort 1.2 output and a headphone jack.

Samsung markets the C27JG5 and C32JG5 as affordable, curved gaming monitors. The manufacturer didn't reveal U.S. pricing for the monitors, but we found them over in the United Kingdom. The 27-inch model goes for £309.99 ($398.73), while the 32-inch model costs £359.99 ($463.04), which isn't a bad deal. Although, it's important to note that while marketed as gaming monitors, they both lack adaptive refresh technologies like Nvidia G-Sync or AMD FreeSync. But then again, beggars can't be choosers. Both models will be globally available in Q3 of this year.