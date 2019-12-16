Oculus Go VR Headset Slides to $149

If you're looking for an affordable, easy-to-use VR headset to give as a gift, the Oculus Go is your best choice. The headset is completely standalone and requires neither a PC nor a phone to work its magic. And, as part of the holiday tech deal madness, Amazon has it for $149, reduced from $199.

The headset features a 180-inch screen and is run by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 mobile chip for low power consumption. The 32GB of storage on this model can hold up to three HD movies, 10 games and 20 apps.

When we published our Oculus Go review, we gave the headset five stars for being light in weight and heavy in content. The device features a single 2560 x 1440 resolution display running at up to 72 Hz.

The Oculus Go also comes with a motion controller and reasonable battery life. In our tests, the Go lasted for about 2 hours on a charge, and took 3 hours to charge.