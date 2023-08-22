Philips Launches Envia 48.9-Inch 240Hz OLED Gaming Monitor

Today, Philips launched the Evnia 49M2C8900. This monitor is the newest addition to the Evina 8000 gaming monitor series. It promises a host of features such as a 48.9-inch 32:9 aspect ratio QD-OLED display, a 240 Hz refresh rate, a response time of 0.03 ms GtG, a built-in 30W DTS speaker system, and immersive Ambiglow surround lighting.
Philips characterizes the Evnia 49M2C8900 as a premium gaming monitor but says it is also an excellent display for work. It backs up its statement by highlighting its comprehensive USB-C docking station, which offers 90W power delivery, the integrated KVM switch, a VESA mounting option, and included ergonomic stand. Users with their eyes glued to the screen for extended periods will also benefit from OLED's true blacks and a LowBlue mode.
Gaming is, of course, where the Evnia 49M2C8900 excels. Its resolution of Double-QHD (5210x1440) delivers plenty of detail (remember to buy one of the best graphics cards for gaming). Gamers will appreciate the 240 Hz refresh rate, a response time of 0.03 ms GtG, and VESA ClearMR (Clear Motion Ratio) 13000 certification to ensure blur-free gaming.
Helping provide a good overall and integrated immersive experience, this 1800R curved Evnia also features built-in DTS Sound with 30 W output (via 4x 7.5W speakers). Ambiglow lighting is also built-in to extend the on-screen action to the surrounding periphery.
The display's great color stats will benefit both games and more serious work. Philips says the true 10-bit QD-OLED panel used is certified for DisplayHDR True Black 400, and offers up to 450 nits peak brightness. The monitor's color gamut covers 99% DCI-P3, equivalent to 153.1% sRGB. Factory calibrated, users should find the display's sRGB mode offers a <2 delta E.
Connectivity is provided by the monitor's 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x USB type-C (with DP-Alt mode, and 90W power delivery), and an audio jack. The aforementioned USB-C hub provides four USB data ports.
Philips mentions mid-September availability for the Philips Evnia 49M2C8900. We don't have US pricing yet, but the UK MSRP is £1,650, and buyers in mainland Europe will be asked to spend €1,950. Depending on the finalized price and test performance, the Evnia 49M2C8900 might find a place in our Best Ultrawide Gaming Monitors 2023 feature.
Samsung's Cheaper Challenger (Same Panel)
If you like the look of the above monitor, you might also be tempted by the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 DQHD gaming monitor, now available for $1,799 at Best Buy. Both monitors are based upon the same Samsung QD-OLED panel; however, the Evnia's supporting features like DTS Sound and Ambiglow might give it the edge.