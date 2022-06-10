Pick up a 2022 Model Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 for Just $1,649: Real Deals

We have some superb weekend deals for you today starting with the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (2022) gaming laptop for $1,649 (opens in new tab). This laptop features an Intel Core-i9 12900H and an Nvidia RTX 3060 (opens in new tab) graphics card — a powerful little package made better by a nice price reduction.

One of our favorite MSI laptops has had some money knocked off again which brings the price of the MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop down to $1,864 (opens in new tab). With an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU and an RTX 3080 (opens in new tab) GPU, this laptop packs a punch, especially for high-end gaming.

We also found Monoprice's Zero-G 32-Inch Curved WQHD gaming monitor that is reduced to an unbelievable $219 (opens in new tab). That's an awful lot of screen real estate and features for such a low price.

Scroll down for more deals.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (2022) Gaming Laptop: was $1,799, now $1,649 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

This 2022 model features a 15.6-inch 300Hz IPS FHD Display, Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, an Intel Core-i9 12900H CPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD.



(opens in new tab) MSI GP66 Leopard (RTX 3080) Gaming Laptop: was $2,299, now $1,864 at Newegg after rebate (opens in new tab)

This configuration offers a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate, alongside an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, RTX 3080 GPU with Max-Q tech, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD.

(opens in new tab) Zero-G 32-Inch Curved WQHD Gaming Monitor: was $329, now $219 at Monoprice (opens in new tab)

This 1500R curved gaming monitor from Monoprice features a 2560x1440 (WQHD) 165Hz display on a VA panel with a 6ms response time.

(opens in new tab) MSI Radeon RX 6900 XT Gaming X Trio GPU: was $1,049, now $869 with rebate at Newegg (opens in new tab)

With 5120 stream processors, this high-end 6900 XT has a core clock speed of 1925 MHz that is able to boost to 2340 MHz, and 16 GBs of GDDR6 VRAM.

(opens in new tab) ASRock Z690 Steel Legend ATX Intel Motherboard: was $249, now $189 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

The Z690 Steel Legend supports 12th Gen Intel processors with its LGA 1700 socket and has DDR4 compatibility up to 5000 MHz when overclocked, and 11 USB 3.2 ports.

Looking for more deals?