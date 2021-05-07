Grab this Pixio QHD 144Hz gaming Monitor for Under $250

When it comes to the best gaming monitor deals worth your hard-earned money, the sweet spot is a QHD resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate — plenty of detail and a buttery smooth picture.

The 27 inch Pixio PX278 offers this balance handily, plus a new $70 discount makes it even more enticing! Buy yours now for just $249.99.

Pixio PX278: was $319, now $249 at Newegg

This 27-inch gaming monitor offers a 2560 x 1440 resolution and 95% DCI-P3 color gamut, along with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms (GTG) response time. Plus, it includes AMD FreeSync for eliminating screen tear at higher frame rates.

The resolution and refresh rates are the big selling points here, but there's a lot more to love about this VA monitor. You can read more about it in our Pixio PX278 review, where we praise this monitor's response times and color gamut.

For impressive luminosity, the PX278 also features HDR with 400 nits of brightness. Flicker-free and blue light-reducing technology help reduce eye fatigue. And all of this is packed into a slim, stylish body with a near bezel-less design.

Alongside these features, DP and HDMI inputs and VESA-compatible mounting make for quite an impressive gaming monitor that offers serious value for money.