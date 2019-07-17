Best Raspberry Pi Deals

Believe it or not, Amazon Prime Day is primetime to get great Raspberry Pi stuff. Whether you have the new Raspberry Pi 4 B, a tiny Pi Zero or a Raspberry Pi 3 / 3B / 3B+, you can find important accessories such as screens, cases, power supplies and keyboards. And if you don't yet own a Raspberry Pi, Amazon also has fantastic sales on starter kits that include both the computer itself and everything you need to get started.

Of course, the most fun you can have with a Raspberry Pi comes when you can turn it into a robot or some kind of iOT device. Amazon also has some deals on sensors, motors and full fledged robot kits to use with your Pi. Here are our favorite Raspberry Pi Prime Day deals.

Raspberry Pi Starter Kits

If you don't already own a Raspberry Pi, Amazon has deals on several starter kits, which include both the Pi itself and key accessories such as a case and power supply.

Raspberry Pi 3 Desktop Starter Kit for $63.99 (reg 79.99): This kit comes with with the Raspberry Pi 3 B,16GB Class 10 MircoSD and the official black case.



(reg 79.99): This kit comes with with the Raspberry Pi 3 B,16GB Class 10 MircoSD and the official black case. Neego Raspberry Pi 3 Ultimate Starter Kit for $119.20 (reg $149): This kit comes decked out with a 7-inch touch screen and a case to hold both the included Pi 3 B and the screen. Good for making your own Echo Show-style smart device.

Raspberry Pi Screens

For many projects, you'll want to attach a small touch screen to your Raspberry Pi. You can find models that range in size from 2.5 inches all the way up to 10 inches, but 3.5, 5 and 7-inch models are the most common. A 3.5-inch display is usually the same size as the Pi itself and can go directly on top of it.

iUniker 3.6-inch, 800 x 480 screen for $23.99 (reg $29.99): This model comes with a case and fan and boasts output at up to 60 fps.



(reg $29.99): This model comes with a case and fan and boasts output at up to 60 fps. Longruner 5-inch, 800 x 480 HDMI touch screen for $27.19 (reg $33.99)

Uctronics 3.5-inch HDMI TFT for $20.79 (reg $25.99): This 480 x 320 display can downscale a full HD signal.



(reg $25.99): This 480 x 320 display can downscale a full HD signal. SunFounder 10.1-inch, 1280 x 800 IPS Screen for $87.99 (reg $109.99): This large screen features a holder for your Raspberry Pi 3 series and a camera holder too.



(reg $109.99): This large screen features a holder for your Raspberry Pi 3 series and a camera holder too. Waveshare 2.13-inch E-Ink Display Hat for $17.35 (reg $21.69): Small enough to fit on top of a Pi Zero, this 250 x 122 black and white ePaper display can be used to show small pictures or messages, without eating up a lot of power.

Kuman 3.5-inch SPI touch screen for $17.59 (reg $21.99): This 320 x 480 resistive touch screen connects via your Pi's GPIO pins, leaving the HDMI port free to connect to another screen. It boasts a 50 fps refresh rate.

Smraza 3.5-inch HDMI Screen for $19.99 (reg ($24.99): A low price for a 320 x 480 screen with an HDMI connection.

Raspberry Pi Cases

You can use a Raspberry Pi without a case and it will work just fine. I've even put them in my bag and let them roll around loose without them taking any damage, but it's nicer to have a protective chassis and some of them even have added cooling.

iUniker Pi 3 B+ Case with Fan for $8.79 (reg $10.99): Works with PI 3 and 2 series and provides easy access to the GPIO pins.

Retroflag MegaPi Case: for $18.39 (reg $22.99): This case makes your Pi look like a Sega Genesis. Great for running emulators.

MakerFocus NESPi Case for $15.19 (reg $18.99): Makes Your Raspberry Pi 3, 2 or B+ look like a Nintendo 64 and includes a fan.

Raspberry Pi Cameras

These camera modules plug directly into the Raspberry Pi's dedicated camera port.



Arducam Day-Night Vision Pi Camera for $22.39 (reg $27.99): This camera uses an IR filter for low-light performance. Good for home security.



(reg $27.99): This camera uses an IR filter for low-light performance. Good for home security. Adrucam 5-MP, 1080p Pi Camera for $9.49 (reg $13.49): This simple, 1080p camera module can capture still pictures at 2592 x 1944 and video at 1920 x 1080.



(reg $13.49): This simple, 1080p camera module can capture still pictures at 2592 x 1944 and video at 1920 x 1080. MakerFocus 5-MP IR Camera for $19.19 (reg $23.99): This 5-MP camera module has both day and night modes and shoots at up 2592 x 1944 pixels. It has a f/1.2 aperture and 4mm focal length.

Raspberry Pi Robot Kits

These kits will give you the pieces you need to build a robotic car, tank or arm. You'll need to bring your own Raspberry Pi, but the other parts are included.

Uctronics Robot Car Kit for $63 (reg $79.99): This kit comes with a chassis, wheels, motors, an ultrasonic sensor and a camera so you can get live video from the robot and program it to do object avoidance or line following. Includes a detailed tutorial.

Yahboom Raspberry Pi Tank for $117 (reg $148.99): This solidly-built metal tank comes with a camera that you can rotate on a turret for real-time video. It uses treads so it roll around on tough terrain and has a companion app you can use to control it from your phone.

Uctronics Robot Car Chassis for $10.39 (reg $12.99): If you just want the chassis for a robot car, this kit comes with two motorized wheels plus one regular wheel, a platform and a AA battery case.

waveshare 4-DOF Robot Arm kit for $55.24 (reg $64.99): This metallic arm comes with the chassis, joints and motors you need to pick things up.

Raspberry Pi microSD Cards

No matter which Raspberry Pi you have, its primary boot device is a microSD card. Unless you're using it as a media server, a card that's between 16 and 64GB usually has more than enough capacity.

Samsung Evo 32GB microSD Card for $5.49 (reg $7.99): Reads at up to 100 Mbps with up to 20 MBps writes.

More Raspberry Pi Stuff

