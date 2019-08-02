Ray Tracing for Cheap: EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 Drops to $290
Credit: EVGAThe EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 Gaming, whose normal price on Amazon is $349.99, is now available for just $289.99. You also receive free copies of two games that support the GPU's ray tracing technology, Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Control.
Don't let the EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 Gaming's 189.89 x 111.15mm footprint fool you, the little guy packs some serious firepower under the hood. The graphics card does have a pretty thick heatsink, which forces it to occupy up to 2.75 PCI slots. According to EVGA, the extra thickness is to compensate for its short length without compromising cooling performance. The single Hydraulic-Dynamic Bearing (HDB) fan helps keep the graphics card cool.
The EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 Gaming comes with 1,920 CUDA cores operating at a 1,680 MHz boost clock. It also has 6GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 1,750 MHz (14,000 MHz effective) across a 192-bit memory bus, pushing a memory bandwidth of 336 GBps.
EVGA's graphics card has relatively low requirements. It has a 160W TDP (thermal design power) rating, so the graphics card only relies on a single 8-pin PCIe power connector for external power. The typical mainstream user can get by with a 500W power supply unit. The EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 Gaming is equipped with three display outputs in total: HDMI 2.0b port, DisplayPort 1.4 and dual-link DVI connectors. If you do a lot of multitasking, you can connect up to three simultaneous displays to the graphics card.
EVGA backs its GeForce RTX 2060 Gaming graphics with a limited three-year warranty.
Should You Buy This Graphics Card?
To see if this graphics card will fit your needs, we recommend checking out our review of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060. You may also want to see our face-off between reference cards and third-party graphics cards for an in-depth look at the differences between the two.
For more help picking the best graphics card for you, there's our graphics card buying guide, the AMD and Nvidia GPU hierarchy and our breakdown of the best graphics cards we've tested.
Actually, Wolfenstein: Youngblood does not support ray tracing. That's coming at some undetermined point in the future.
And by the time the feature is added, hardly anyone will likely even be playing it, since the game appears to be a dumpster fire. Only 43% positive reviews on Steam and a 2.2 user score on Metacritic, with widespread complaints ranging from the characters being completely unlikeable, the core gameplay being broken and tedious, levels getting repeated multiple times, and an unsatisfying ending to top it off. They apparently tried to force loot-shooter mechanics into the series in an effort to push microtransactions, and it didn't work.
There seems to be a trend of most games included in Nvidia bundles being poorly received. I'm not sure what that means for Control, but hopefully it will fare better, since it looks like it could be interesting.