Ray Tracing for Cheap: EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 Drops to $290



Credit: EVGAThe EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 Gaming, whose normal price on Amazon is $349.99, is now available for just $289.99. You also receive free copies of two games that support the GPU's ray tracing technology, Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Control.

Don't let the EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 Gaming's 189.89 x 111.15mm footprint fool you, the little guy packs some serious firepower under the hood. The graphics card does have a pretty thick heatsink, which forces it to occupy up to 2.75 PCI slots. According to EVGA, the extra thickness is to compensate for its short length without compromising cooling performance. The single Hydraulic-Dynamic Bearing (HDB) fan helps keep the graphics card cool.

The EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 Gaming comes with 1,920 CUDA cores operating at a 1,680 MHz boost clock. It also has 6GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 1,750 MHz (14,000 MHz effective) across a 192-bit memory bus, pushing a memory bandwidth of 336 GBps.

EVGA's graphics card has relatively low requirements. It has a 160W TDP (thermal design power) rating, so the graphics card only relies on a single 8-pin PCIe power connector for external power. The typical mainstream user can get by with a 500W power supply unit. The EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 Gaming is equipped with three display outputs in total: HDMI 2.0b port, DisplayPort 1.4 and dual-link DVI connectors. If you do a lot of multitasking, you can connect up to three simultaneous displays to the graphics card.

EVGA backs its GeForce RTX 2060 Gaming graphics with a limited three-year warranty.

Should You Buy This Graphics Card?

To see if this graphics card will fit your needs, we recommend checking out our review of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060. You may also want to see our face-off between reference cards and third-party graphics cards for an in-depth look at the differences between the two.

