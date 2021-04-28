RTX 3060 Ti Stock Tracker — Where to buy Nvidia’s Powerful and Affordable GPU

Looking to buy an RTX 3060 Ti GPU? You probably know just as well as we do that it’s nearly impossible to find in stock.

And for good reason. When it comes to the best graphics cards that money can buy, the 3060 Ti provides incredible bang for your buck, thanks to its great 1440p gaming DLSS and ray tracing abilities.

As you can read in our Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti review , we were particularly impressed by this card's power efficiency, overclocking abilities and thermal management. But, with all of these impressive specs and a global GPU shortage comes scalpers and seriously limited stock availability.

We're here to help, though, by providing a list of the best retailers to look for RTX 3060 Ti stock. Plus, we've got tips on how to secure one when the day comes.

Where to buy an RTX 3060 Ti — at a glance

US RTX 3070 retailers: Amazon | B&H | Best Buy | Micro Center | Newegg | Nvidia

UK RTX 3070 retailers: Amazon UK | Currys PC World | eBuyer | Overclockers

Update April 28 — 7am PST/3PM BST

Much like the RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 , shelves have been empty for a while now. Most recently, they were available at Best Buy three weeks ago in the US and over at Overclockers in the UK last month.

The MSRP and RRP are $399 and £399 respectively, but you’ll be lucky to find one at that price, as retailers have been busy sneakily increasing the cost.

Where to buy RTX 3060 Ti in the US

RTX 3060 Ti deals at Amazon

Amazon has proven itself as a good place to pick up the two more expensive GPUs we've run stock trackers on. Not for the 3060 Ti, as options are very limited when searching. There are a couple of RTX 3060 Ti-armed pre-builts you could buy, like the Alienware Aurora R10 .

RTX 3060 Ti deals at Best Buy

Matching the list price or getting closer to it, Best Buy's list of 3060 Ti GPUs is pretty vast — making it a good place to pick one up. Save some options to your account to get notifications when they drop. Plus, if you want to save yourself a little more money, the retailer also stocks 3060 cards .

Where to buy RTX 3060 Ti in the UK

RTX 3060 Ti deals at Amazon UK

Unlike in the US, the UK seems to have more 3060Ti GPU options available. If you're keen to try your luck here, save them to your wish list and buy directly from there. We're getting reports that many readers are more successful buying straight from a wish list rather than trying the product page when stock drops.

RTX 3060 Ti deals at Currys PC World

Currys have a decent range of RTX 3060 Ti GPUs available, some at slightly over-inflated prices, but none in stock. You can't sign up for restock notifications, but can save them for later to your account.