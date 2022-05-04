RTX 3080 Powered ROG Zephyrus Gaming Laptop Down to $1,899: Real Deals

If you've been looking into getting a portable gaming computer to play the latest games, then you may be interested in the 15-inch Asus RoG Zephyrus on sale for $1,899 at Best Buy. This powerful gaming laptop contains an Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU and a Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU.

The Gigabyte M32U 32-inch 4K monitor has been reduced to the lowest ever price we have seen it at $699 from Newegg. With a 144Hz refresh rate and a KVM switch, this is a large monitor with quality specifications.

Get an extra 20% off when you purchase a Samsung 980 Pro (1TB) with Heatsink from Newegg by using code SSBS429. For a final cost of $135, that's a great price for one of our best SSD picks.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (AMD Ryzen 9, RTX 3080): was $2,199, now $1,899 at Best Buy

The ROG Zephyrus G15 comes equipped with a Ryzen 9 5900HS, GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

Gigabyte M32U 32-Inch 4K Display: was $799, now $699 at Newegg

This 32-inch, 4K 144Hz display boasts a 1 ms response time and HDMI 2.1 support, to make the most of the latest GPUs or next-gen consoles — alongside HDR 600, a KVM switch, and built-in speakers.

Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD with Heatsink: was $229, now $135 with code SSBS429 at Newegg

One of our favorite SSDs, thanks to its epic performance and superb power efficiency, the Samsung 980 Pro (1TB) offers sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 5,100 MBps.

Razer Viper Ultimate Gaming Mouse: was $149, now $79 at Amazon

The Razer Viper Ultimate is a wireless gaming mouse that comes with a charging dock for convenient recharging, a 20K DPI optical sensor, 8 programmable buttons, and a per-charge battery life of around 70 hours.

Metallic Gear Neo Air (White) ATX Mid-tower PC Case: was $89, now $79 at Newegg after rebate

This high-airflow inspired case from Metallic Gear features a mesh front panel to draw in lots of cool air via its two pre-installed Skiron RGB fans. This case also supports room for a 280mm radiator for AIO or custom liquid cooling solutions.

