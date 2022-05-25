EVGA Discounts RTX 3090 Ti Below Retail

With the GPU shortage in full decline, EVGA has introduced some serious price discounts to its RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 lineup featured in the EVGA store. Discounts for the two highest-end FTW3 variants hit the $200 mark, putting these flagship cards in direct competition with the $2000 reference RTX 3090 Ti GPUs. The "entry-level" RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 Black Gaming model is selling for even cheaper, with a discount that nearly cannibalizes EVGA's own vanilla RTX 3090 offering.

EVGA's 3090 Ti FTW3 Ultra Gaming is currently selling for $1999.99 on the EVGA store, $200 below retail. This is the same price as Nvidia's reference RTX 3090 Ti, making this model, with its 1920 MHz overclock and beefy triple fan heatsink a particularly great deal for anyone considering an RTX 3090 Ti GPU.

The EVGA RTX 3090 FTW3 Gaming (non-Ultra variant) is also packing a $200 discount and is currently selling for $1949.99 on the EVGA store. The only difference between the RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra Gaming GPU and the RTX 3090 FTW3 Gaming GPU is a 30 MHz deficit in boost frequency, which is barely noticeable in gaming applications (and makes this card a confusing option in EVGA's lineup). You'll have to decide whether a 30 MHz difference in boost frequency and the bragging rights of having "Ultra" in your GPU's name is worth an extra $50.

The most interesting GPU in EVGA's arsenal is the baseline RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 Black Gaming GPU. This card is on sale for $1899.99 — it's a smaller discount of $100, but it's the cheapest available RTX 3090 Ti and it undercuts the reference retail price by a full $100. The only feature you'll be sacrificing with the Black Gaming model is a factory overclock.

At $1899.99, the RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 Black Gaming is a very attractive offering in the $1500 to $2000 price bracket, especially because that prices puts it very close to the RTX 3090 (including the RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra Gaming). It's currently almost impossible to find the RTX 3090 at its MSRP of $1499.99. The EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra Gaming is currently selling for $1799.99 on EVGA's site (discounted $120), which means that for just $100 customers can upgrade from an RTX 3090 to an RTX 3090 Ti. When we're talking about GPUs that cost between $1500 and $2000, $100 is almost nothing in terms of budget.

In this case, that extra cost will net you more performance than going to a higher-end RTX 3090 SKU: The 3090 Ti offers a much higher power limit, more cores, and up to a 10% performance improvement in 4K gaming. If you find the 3090 Ti's power limit to be too great, you can always undervolt for some impressive efficiency gains.

If you're looking for a different GPU, take a look at our breakdown of the current best GPU deals.