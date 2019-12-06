ASRock Radeon RX 570 Card Falls to Just $109

AMD's Radeon RX 570 GPU is several years old, but that doesn't make it a bad choice for gamers on tight budgets. On the contrary, this entry-level chip is more than adequate for playing PC games at 1080p resolution at reasonable settings.

Even in 2019, you'll be hard pressed to find an RX 570 card selling for less than $119 and many cost as much as $149. However, right now, Newegg has ASRock's Phantom Gaming RX 570 for just $109 and it comes with some free software in the form of Xbox Game Pass and either Borderlands 3 or Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

ASRock Phantom Gaming RX 570: was $129 now $109

This card comes with a free Xbox game pass for PC and your choice of Borderlands 3 or Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

The Phantom Gaming D RX 570 comes with 4GB of GDDR5 RAM and a boost clock speed of 1,293 MHz. There's also a silent mode which tops out at 1,194 MHz. At any setting, this card is more than adequate for full HD gaming and can even hit reasonable frame rates on 2K games.

For example, in our tests, an RX 570 card achieved an average frame rate of 46 fps when playing Witcher 3 at Ultra settings and 2560 x 1440 resolution. That's pretty awesome for a card that costs this little.

