Snag a 27-inch 144Hz QHD FreeSync Monitor for $319.99

If you're looking to snag a 27-inch QHD FreeSync monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate, ASUS's MG278Q is selling at Newegg for an all-time low of $319.99 with free shipping. That's 20% off the current MSRP.

The monitor comes equipped with a TN panel, serving as the little brother to the more handsomely-equipped MG279Q with an IPS panel, but in our detailed review, we found that it matches the more expensive model in every category, except contrast.

The monitor pairs the QHD resolution with a bright, sharp image and also comes with an OSD joystick controller, a nice plus. The monitor also comes with ASUS's GamePlus feature, which offers an on-screen fps counter and on-screen crosshairs.

