Forget PS5: PCs With RTX 2070 Super Can Handle Unreal Engine 5 Demo

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Just a few days ago Epic Games showed off its new Unreal Engine 5 demo, which blew us away with its impressive graphics. Running on an AMD RDNA-infused PlayStation 5 (PS5) it made console gaming -- or at least its future -- look exciting and promising. And that just in time for the PS5 vs. Xbox Series X next-gen console war to start raging.

But what about the best gaming PCs? Did Unreal's demo prove that consoles are finally clawing their way to the gaming throne? We wouldn't bank on it yet. In light of the Unreal Engine 5 demo every gamer's now talking about, there's still reason to hang onto your PC.

In covering the Unreal demo, World Today News quoted Epic Games CTO Kim Libreri as saying the awe-inspiring demo will work "pretty good" on a PC running an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics card. You'd also need a good NVMe SSD, (the PS5 also has an SSD).

Of course, Libreri's statement doesn't tell us much by itself. It's unclear whether the RTX 2070 Super is adequate to run the demo at 4K resolution or at 60 frames per second (fps).

However, given that the PS5 has just over 10 TFlops of GPU performance, and the RTX 2070 Super has 9 TFlops, we reckon the RtX 2070 Super is indeed sufficient for running Nanite at 1440p and 30 fps, just like it did on the PS5.

The new Unreal Engine 5 demo showcases what happens when a game engine can run billions of triangles, global illumination and presumably ray tracing, along with spatialized audio, proper physics interactions and more.

It will be quite some time before we see the first games based on Unreal Engine 5. But hopefully by the time that happens there will be more graphics cards out that can run the new game engine, and the minimum required spec is more approachable for the average PC gamer. Why should console gamers have all the fun?