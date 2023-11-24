Massive 4TB WD Black SN850X SSD is only five cents per GB for Black Friday

By Paul Alcorn
published

This massive SSD is at an all-time low price.

WD BLACK SN850X 4TB M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4 NVMe
(Image credit: Western Digital / Amazon)

WD's excellent 4TB SN850X SSD is now only $229 at Amazon for Black Friday 2023, a savings of $60 over the normal pricing (it debuted at $699!). This speedy SSD is optimized for the PS5 but is just as adept in a leading-edge gaming rig. It provides enough capacity to hold even the largest of game libraries, regardless of which type of machine you slot it into. The drive peaks at 7,300 / 6,600 MB/s of sequential read/write throughput, so you won't be left lacking on the performance front, either. 

The WD Black SN850X leverages an improved PCIe 4.0 SSD controller and newer flash, thus delivering excellent performance with the Sony PlayStation 5 (it's one of our leaders on the list of Best SSDs for PS5 and our list of Best SSDs for PCs). Performance is improved across the board, and the drive also comes with a heatsink option at 1TB and 2TB. 

The SSD dishes out an incredible 1.2 / 1.1 million random read/write IOPS, so it is plenty snappy and has a respectable five-year warranty. This drive is made for the PlayStation 5, but it is normally quite a bit pricier than other options, so this deal is an excellent proposition. It's also super fast for gaming on a PC, which is important with DirectStorage games finally coming to market.

WD_BLACK 4TB SN850X: now $229 at Amazon (was $289) The SN850X is a speedy PCIe 4.0 SSD for PCs, laptops, and the PlayStation 5. The drive boasts sequential performance that peaks at 7,300 MB/s reads and 6,600 MB/s writes. See our review of the WD Black SN850X for more information.

If you don't need quite as much storage, WD also has the SN850X in 1 and 2TB capacities for a solid $79 and $114, respectively. Both of these drives deliver nearly the same level of performance as their larger counterpart, but make sure to check the spec table below for the particulars. 

WD Black SN850X (2TB) SSD: now $114 at WD (was $199)
2TB of fast storage for $89 represents the best of both worlds. Low price and high capacity storage. The SN850X is a speedy PCIe 4.0 SSD for PCs, laptops, and the PlayStation 5. The drive boasts a sequential performance that peaks at 7,300 MB/s reads and 6,600 MB/s writes. See our review of the WD Black SN850X for more information. 

WD_BLACK SN850X (1TB) SSD: now $79 at Amazon (was $159)
This SSD is notably fast and capable of reaching read/write speeds as high as 7300 / 6300 Mbps. It uses a WD Proprietary controller and connects using a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Product1TB2TB4TB
Pricing | w/HS $159.99 / $179.99 $289.99 / $309.99 $699.99
Capacity (User / Raw)1000GB / 1024GB2000GB / 2048GB4000GB / 4096GB
Form FactorM.2 2280M.2 2280M.2 2280
Interface / ProtocolPCIe 4.0 x4PCIe 4.0 x4PCIe 4.0 x4
ControllerWD ProprietaryWD ProprietaryWD Proprietary
DRAMDDR4DDR4DDR4
Flash Memory112-Layer BiCS5 TLC112-Layer BiCS5 TLC112-Layer BiCS5 TLC
Sequential Read7,300 MBps7,300 MBps7,300 MBps
Sequential Write6,300 MBps6,600 MBps6,600 MBps
Random Read800K1,200K1,200K
Random Write1,100K1,100K1,100K
SecurityN/AN/AN/A
Endurance (TBW)600TB1200TB2400TB
Part Number | w/HSWDS100T2X0E / WDS100T2XHEWDS200T2X0E / WDS200T2XHEWDS400T2X0E
Height | w/HS2.38mm / 8.80±0.22mm2.38mm / 8.80±0.22mm2.38mm / 8.80±0.22mm
Warranty5-Year5-Year5-Year

