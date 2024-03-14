The best Amazon Big Spring deals — our favorite sales on PC components and accessories from all the major retailers

You heard correctly, that Amazon is having a sale! The Amazon Big Spring Sale is due to take place from March 20th to the 25th, 2024, and will feature a selection of deals for all visitors, but, there will be some Amazon Prime member-exclusive deals also.

We're featuring a selection of early tech deals ahead of the main event from Amazon, and include products on sale from other tech retailers as well. We've even included a small section on items we'd love to see a deal on - so that you can easily track if the price has lowered or not. This page will be updated regularly all the way through until the end of the sale on the 25th with price and product updates.

Products to keep an eye on

Alienware AW3225QF 4K OLED Gaming Monitor: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900246-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/alienware-32-4k-qd-oled-gaming-monitor-aw3225qf/apd/210-blmq/monitors-monitor-accessories" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$1,199 at Dell



Size: 32 Inch

Panel Type: QD-OLED

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixel

Refresh: 240 Hz

Flat/Curved: Curved (1700R)



I'm really hoping to see a deal pop up for this screen during this mini-sales event, so keep an eye on this one just in case.



This is one of Dell's latest QD-OLED monitor releases and features an impressive 4K UHD QD-OLED display with impressive clarity and color, a blisteringly fast 240 Hz refresh rate, and a 0.3 ms response time.

Amazon Big Spring Sale Gaming laptop deals

Lenovo Legion 5 (RTX 4060): <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FLenovo-Legion-5-15-6-WQHD-165Hz-Gaming-Laptop-AMD-Ryzen-7-7735H-16GB-RAM-512GB-SSD-NVIDIA-GeForce-RTX-4060-8GB-Storm-Grey%2F5033748027" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">now $869 at Walmart (was $999)



Screen: 15.6 Inch, 2160 x 1350 pixel

Refresh: 165 Hz

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS

GPU: Nvidia RTX 4060 8GB

RAM: 16GB DDR5

SSD: 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe



A slimline gaming laptop from Lenovo that packs an Nvidia RTX 4060 mobile GPU and pairs with a Ryzen 7 7735HS processor to power the 165Hz 15.6-inch screen. These are some great specs on a laptop for such a low price, although the storage size is small it's easily upgradable.

Lenovo Legion 5i 16-inch Legion Pro 7 (Model - 16IRX8): <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1745682-REG/lenovo_82wk0083us_16_legion_pro_5i.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">now $1,499 at B&H Photo (was $2,069)



Screen: 16 Inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel

Refresh: 240 Hz

CPU: Intel Core i9-13900HX

GPU: Nvidia RTX 4070 8GB

RAM: 32GB DDR5

SSD: 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe



Powering the 16-inch 2560 x 1600 240Hz IPS screen is an Intel Core i9-13900HX processor combined with Nvidia's RTX 4070 GPU. Also packed in this laptop is an impressive 32GB of 5600MHz DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage.

Amazon Big Spring Sale Gaming PC deals

Alienware Aurora R16 Desktop Gaming PC: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900246-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/desktop-computers/alienware-aurora-r16-gaming-desktop/spd/alienware-aurora-r16-desktop/useahctor16i17" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">now $1,699 at Dell (was $1,899)



CPU: Intel Core i7-14700F

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super 12GB

RAM: 16 GB of DDR5 5600MHz

SSD: 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe



Stepping away from the more sci-fi case designs, the Alienware Aurora R16 goes for a more modest and subdued-looking case. Keeping the glass side panel for looking at the PC's internals and increasing the size of the AIO cooler, as well as more airflow, helps to keep this gaming PC cooler than previous Alienware iterations. For more information see our <a href="https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/alienware-aurora-r16" data-link-merchant="tomshardware.com"" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">review of Dell's Alienware Aurora R16 Desktop Gaming PC, and see if it's the prebuilt desktop gaming PC for you.

Alienware Aurora R15 ( Ryzen 9 7900X, RTX 4090): <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900246-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/desktop-computers/alienware-aurora-r15-gaming-desktop/spd/alienware-aurora-r15-amd-desktop/wdr15amd50h" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">now $3,099 at Dell (was $3,899)



CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 24GB

RAM: 32 GB of DDR5 4800MHz

SSD: 2TB M.2 PCIe NVMe



This configuration of the Alienware Aurora R15 features AMD's Ryzen 9 7900X CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 24GB, 32 GB of DDR5 4800MHz RAM, and a 2TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. If you want a pre-built PC with the current best-performing GPU inside, then this is the one to get.

Alienware Aurora R15 ( Ryzen 9 7900X, RX 7900 XTX): <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900246-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/desktop-computers/alienware-aurora-r15-gaming-desktop/spd/alienware-aurora-r15-amd-desktop/useahctomaur15amd04" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">now $2,399 at Dell (was $2,999)



CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24GB

RAM: 32 GB of DDR5 4800MHz

SSD: 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe



This configuration of the Alienware Aurora R15 features AMD's Ryzen 9 7900X CPU and AMD's top-flight Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24GB GPU, 32 GB of DDR5 4800MHz RAM, and a 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD.



An alternative to Nvidia graphics, this SKU of the Aurora R15 features AMD's most powerful GPU offering.

Amazon Big Spring Sale Monitor deals

Acer V287K bmiipx 4K Monitor: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=44583&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newegg.com%2Facer-v287k-bmiipx-28-uhd%2Fp%2FN82E16824011455" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">now $179 at Newegg (was $299)



Size: 28 Inch

Panel Type: IPS

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixel

Refresh: 60 Hz

Flat/Curved: Flat



A flat panel IPS monitor that measures 28 inches and has a high pixel UHD resolution. Other specs for this monitor include a 60Hz refresh rate and a modest 4ms (Gray to Gray) response time. Connection options include 1 x DisplayPort1.2 and 2 x HDMI 2.0 ports. It even comes with 2 x 2-watt speakers should you need sound in an emergency.

Gigabyte GS27Q Gaming Monitor: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45723&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGIGABYTE-GS27Q-Monitor-Response-FreeSync%2Fdp%2FB083R7ST5T%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">now $169 at Amazon (was $229)



Size: 27 Inch

Panel Type: IPS

Resolution: 2560 x 1440 pixel

Refresh: 165 Hz

Flat/Curved: Flat



Save big on this budget-friendly QHD IPS monitor from Gigabyte - now at its lowest-ever price. With good color accuracy and plenty of connectivity, this monitor will perform well as your main display or as a cost-effective second screen.

Amazon Big Spring Sale GPU deals

Gigabyte Radeon RX 7700 XT Gaming OC: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45723&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGIGABYTE-Graphics-WINDFORCE-GV-R77XTGAMING-OC-12GD%2Fdp%2FB0CGC5P7H3%2Fref%3Dasc_df_B0CGC5P7H3%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">now $419 at Amazon (was $449)



Cores/Stream Processors: 3456

VRAM: 12GB

Core Clock: 2276 MHz

Boost Clock: 2599 MHz



Triple-fan cooling helps to keep this RX 7700 XT cool under load. This mid-range GPU is now more accessible thanks to recent price drops across the RX 7700 XT range of GPUs from some manufacturers.

ASRock Radeon RX 7700 XT Challenger OC: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45723&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CHK2345D%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">now $419 at Amazon (was $449)



Cores/Stream Processors: 3456

VRAM: 12GB

Core Clock: 2226 MHz

Boost Clock: 2584 MHz



Pump the frames in the latest games with the Radeon RX 7700 XT from ASRock. With its RDNA 2 architecture, the RX 7700 XT can option AMD's Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) tech to increase frame rates in games to achieve a smoother gameplay experience on screen.

Amazon Big Spring Sale CPU deals

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=44583&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newegg.com%2Famd-ryzen-7-7800x3d-ryzen-7-7000-series%2Fp%2FN82E16819113793" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">now $356 at Newegg (was $449)



Cores: 8

Threads: 16

Cache: L2 8MB, L3 96MB

Core Clock: 4.2 GHz

Boost Clock: 5 GHz



Use code TYDQA266 for a $13 discount.



The fastest gaming CPU you can buy for pure gaming has 8 cores, 16 threads, and a 5-GHz boost clock. However, the real star of the show is its 96MB of 3D V-Cache.



See our <a href="https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/amd-ryzen-7-7800x3d-cpu-review" data-link-merchant="tomshardware.com"" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"">7800X3D review for more.

Intel Core i7-14700K Processor: now $389 at Newegg with code (was $410)



Cores: 20 (8 x P-Cores + 12 x E-Cores)

Threads: 28

Cache: L3 33MB

Core Clock: P-Core 3.4 GHz, E-Core 2.5 GHz

Boost Clock: P-Core Turbo 3.0: 5.6 GHz, P-Core Turbo 5.5 GHz, E-Core Turbo 4.3 GHz



Use code TYDQA269 for a $10 discount.



The lowest price on Intel's Core i7-14700K sees AMD's competition hit a price sweet spot for bang-for-buck performance. The 14700K performs well in gaming and productivity tasks and includes integrated Intel UHD Graphics 770. See our <a href="https://www.tomshardware.com/news/intel-core-i9-14900k-cpu-review" data-link-merchant="tomshardware.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">review of the Intel Core i7-14700K for more information on this mid-range CPU.

Amazon Big Spring Sale SSD deals

HP FX900 Pro: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45723&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09PCWWD1B%2Fref%3Dtwister_B09VS5CLWM%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">now $124 at Amazon



Size: 2TB

Gen: 4.0

Read: 7,400 MB/s

Write: 6,700 MB/s



A fast PCIe 4.0 SSD that's Gen 4 and priced well compared to the competition, especially in this period of inflation for SSD prices. It doesn't stand out as the fastest SSD, but it certainly offers an amazing price for performance ratio.



See our <a href="https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/hp-fx900-pro-review" data-link-merchant="tomshardware.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_self">HP FX900 Pro Review for more details.

Samsung 990 Pro SSD: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45723&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BHJJ9Y77%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">now $167 at Amazon (was $179)



Size: 2TB

Gen: 4.0

Read: 7,450 MB/s

Write: 6,900 MB/s



The fastest PCIe 4.0 SSD you can get, the Samsung 990 Pro offers blazing fast speeds, along with 1.4 and 1.55 million IOPS. This is the lowest price you can pick up this fantastic SSD at present and due to rising NAND prices, the cost of SSDs is only going to go higher.



See our <a href="https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/samsung-990-pro-ssd-review" data-link-merchant="tomshardware.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Samsung 990 Pro Review for more details.

Amazon Big Spring Sale Peripheral deals

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Headset: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45723&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSteelSeries-Arctis-Wireless-Multi-System-Headset%2Fdp%2FB09ZWKD9TF%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">now $285 at Amazon (was $349)



Drivers: 40mm Neodymium drivers

Frequency Response: 10 - 22,000Hz (wireless); 10 - 40,000Hz (wired)

Open/Closed Back: Closed

Connectivity: Wireless 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, Wired

Noise Cancelling: 4-mic hybrid active noise cancelling



The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is one of our favorite gaming headsets, but it's pretty expensive when not on sale - now's your chance to grab it for less. This impressive headset features a multi-system receiver, a fully retractable mic, active noise cancellation, and a swappable battery system.

8Bitdo Retro Mechanical Keyboard: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45723&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CCP8KYGG%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">now $84 at Amazon (was $99)



Keyboard size: 87-key TKL

Switches: Kailh Box Switch V2 White

Hot-swappable: Yes

Keycaps: Dye-sub PBT

Connectivity: Bluetooth, wireless 2.4 GHz, or wired



This fun retro-inspired keyboard from 8Bitdo looks like a favored NES console from the good old days. Coming with a set of dual giant buttons - similar to a Nintendo controller styling, this keeb has multi-function connectivity and a unique look that's perfect for a gaming enthusiast.

Superdanny 22-Outlet Power Strip: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45723&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fgp%2Fproduct%2FB08Z2ZKVXX%2Fref%3Dox_sc_act_title_1%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">now $25 at Amazon (was $36)



This surge-protecting power outlet from Superdanny sports an impressive 22 power outlets, and 6 USB charging ports (5 x USB-A and 1 x USB-C) with fast-charging capability of up to 5V/3A. It's wall-mountable for a tidier setup.

