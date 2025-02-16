AMD's Ryzen 5 5600T CPU is now $99 at Amazon — its lowest ever price

Anyone in the market for a good processor on a budget should take a closer look at this offer from Amazon on the AMD Ryzen 5 5600T. It debuted with a price tag of $124, but right now, it's marked down to just $99. This is the lowest price we've seen for the CPU since it first launched and one of the best processor deals you can find for under $100.
We haven't had the opportunity to review this processor for ourselves yet but you can see how it compares against other CPUs by looking through our CPU hierarchy list. This processor isn't the most powerful on the market by any means, but it's an excellent choice for anyone looking for a Windows 11-compatible CPU. If you don't plan on cutting-edge gaming, but just need something for browsing and office work, it's a great deal. Still, we recommend looking through our list of best CPUs to see what's leading the market.
AMD Ryzen 5 5600T CPU: now $99 at Amazon (was $124)
The AMD Ryzen 5 5600T is currently available at Amazon for the lowest price we've seen for it since its launch. It has 6 cores, 12 threads and can boost to clock speeds as high as 4.5 GHz.
The AMD Ryzen 5 5600T is a core 6 processor with support for 12 threads. It has a base speed of 3.5 GHz but this particular edition is unlocked for overclocking. You can get speeds as high as 4.5 GHz out of it with Max Boost enabled. Again, this processor isn't the most powerful gaming processor on the market but it's plenty capable for modern computing needs with the compatibility you need for Windows 11.
According to AMD, this particular edition offers PCIe 4.0 support and can handle up to 128GB of DDR4-3200. The 5600T processor does not come with integrated graphics so a graphics card is necessary for monitor output. Meanwhile, there are plenty of well-priced AM4 motherboards available nowadays, to support this chip and offer an easy upgrade path if you ever need something more powerful.
We're not sure how long the offer will be made available, so you should definitely consider acting quickly if this deal sounds appealing. Visit the AMD Ryzen 5 5600T CPU product page at Amazon for more information and options to purchase.
