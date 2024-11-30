Intel's fastest gaming chip hits all-time low for Cyber Monday — Core i9-14900K drops to $413

If you want a deal on Intel's 14th Generation Raptor Lake Refresh CPU, Amazon sells the Core i9-14900K for $413.39. Like all deals and coupons, it is dependent on stock while it lasts or the time before the deal expires.

The Core i9-14900K is a 24-core, 32-thread CPU with eight P-cores and 16 E-cores with a P-Core base that can clock up to 6 GHz and E-Cores clocking up to 4.4 GHz. These Raptor Lake Refresh chips are on the same LGA1700 socket, so they're drop-in compatible with LGA1700 motherboards if you're upgrading from a slower CPU.

The main advantage the Core i9-14900K has over the KF variant is the on-chip graphics. Though many wouldn't need them, it is best to have on-chip graphics for diagnostic purposes if you don't have a spare discrete graphics card, just in case. But if you still prefer the Core i9-14900KF, you are getting a $40 coupon, which will shave off the $436 price tag to $396.

We did mention a good deal on the Core i9-13900K for a cent under $400. However, the Core i9-14900K pricing is not so far away, thanks to the discount coupon. Raptor Lake Refresh has previously gained a bad reputation due to a voltage issue affecting the CPU's instability. However, Intel has since launched microcode updates to remedy the problem, so make sure your motherboard is running the latest firmware before plugging it into the Core i9-14900K.

We are working hard to find the best deals for you this Black Friday. If you're looking for other products, check out our Black Friday Computer Hardware Deals Live blog for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals Live blog, Monitor Deals Live, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.