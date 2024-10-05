Save big on Intel 14th Gen CPUs at Newegg

Newegg offers excellent discounts on Intel's 14th Generation Raptor Lake Refresh processors. You can save up to $25 more when using the FTT3255 promotional code at checkout. Every dollar saved is money earned, which you can invest in other components.

Which CPU to choose largely depends on your requirements and budget. The Core i9-14900K and Core i9-14700K are among the best CPUs for gaming and work. If you're looking for a more budget option, the Core i5-14600K is also on sale. If you don't care for integrated graphics and plan on using a discrete graphics card, there are discounts on the KF counterparts as well. Nonetheless, it is always good to have integrated graphics, at the very least, for diagnostic purposes.

Intel Core i9-14900K: was $469, now $445 at Newegg with code FTT3222 The Core i9-14900K is the flagship CPU with on-chip graphics of its 14th generation Raptor Lake Refresh CPUs, with 24 cores and 32 threads with base/ boost clock speed up to 3.2 / 6.0 GHz supporting memory kits up to DDR5-5600.

Intel Core i9-14900KF: was $442.99, now $417.99 at Newegg with code FTT3233 The Core i9-14900KF is the flagship CPU of its 14th generation Raptor Lake Refresh CPUs, with no integrated graphics. It has 24 cores and 32 threads, a base/ boost clock speed of up to 3.2/ 6.0 GHz, and memory kits up to DDR5-5600.

Intel Core i7-14700K: was $373.99, now $354.99 at Newegg with code FTT3244 The Core i7-14700K features 20 cores and 28 threads with base/ boost clock speeds up to 3.4 / 5.4 GHz, supporting memory kits up to DDR5-5600.

Intel Core i7-14700KF: was $347, now $328 at Newegg with code FTT3255 The Core i7-14700KF is the iGPU-less variant of the Core i7-14700K. It has 20 cores and 28 threads with base/ boost clock speeds up to 3.4 / 5.4 GHz, supporting memory kits up to DDR5-5600.

Intel Core i5-14600K: was $259.99, now $234.99 at Newegg with code FTT3266 The Core i5-14600K features 14 cores and 20 threads with base/ boost clock speeds up to 3.5 / 5.3 GHz, supporting memory kits up to DDR5-5600.

Intel Core i5-14600KF: was $244.99, now $204.99 at Newegg with code FTT3277 The Core i5-14600K has 14 cores and 20 threads, with base/ boost clock speeds up to 3.5 / 5.3 GHz. It supports memory kits up to DDR5-5600.

Newegg's probably getting rid of Raptor Lake Refresh stock to make way for Intel's looming Core Ultra 200 (codenamed Arrow Lake) processors. Raptor Lake Refresh is the last generation of CPUs on the LGA1700 platform. So, it may not make sense to pull the trigger on a Raptor Lake Refresh chip now unless you don't plan to jump on the Arrow Lake train or need a significant upgrade for an already-owned LGA1700 platform.

Raptor Lake Refresh CPUs previously suffered crashing and instability due to a bug. Still, Intel has since released a microcode update with guidance on which settings to use to solve the issues. Hence, updating your motherboard's BIOS to the latest version is highly recommended. Additionally, Intel is offering two years above the three-year default warranty on these CPUs, so there shouldn't be anything to worry about for now.

With the crashing fiasco aside, Raptor Lake Refresh CPUs remain a strong option for consumers and gamers.