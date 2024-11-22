WD 20TB External HDD is only 1 cent per GB for Black Friday — $200 off at Best Buy

For today's Black Friday deal, you can grab a WD easystore 20TB external drive at an incredibly low price, knocking off $200 from its $449.99 retail price, allowing you to allow you grab one for a mere $249.99. This effectively brings its price down to around 1 cent per GB. Despite being a mechanical drive, you are getting a large storage space for cheap - with two years warranty. No discount code is needed for this purchase.

That's a great deal for Black Friday, especially considering the drive is shuckable. That means you can pry it out of the external casing and use it in your desktop PC. You should proceed at your own risk, though: Shucking the drive voids the normal two-year warranty, but you do get a capable drive for far cheaper than you normally would.

While there are options in different capacities, the easystore 20TB variant gives more space for the money you spend on it, as the 22TB version gives you only $100 off. Since this is a Black Friday deal, the pricing would depend on how soon you can grab it or while stock lasts.

The drive needs additional power from an AC adapter bundled with the drive, which gives USB 3.0 speed with a Type-B to Type-A cable. These drives are brand new. WD confirms compatibility with both Windows and macOS. The easystore external drive bundles management and backup software should you be looking for a complete package as a backup unit for your PC.

Best Buy also offers the option to pay for this drive in four installments, bringing the price to $62.50 and bringing the total to $250, but we recommend just buying one outright. Once purchased, you can pick up the drive from your local Best Buy store or have it shipped, depending on your shipment location.

To buy this WD easystore 20TB, click on this Best Buy link.