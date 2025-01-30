A GPU deal you can get your hands on today — grab the ASRock Creator Radeon RX 7900XTX for $864

Today was the launch day of Nvidia's latest 50-series of GPUs, and to put it lightly, it went off like a bit of a damp squib. Mediocre stock at retailers combined with the usual new graphics card release hype meant the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 cards were snapped up in seconds. I was keeping an eye out for the RTX 5090 Founders Edition card, and I didn't even see a buy button appear. It went from "coming soon" to "out of stock" within seconds of its release time.

But what about people still looking for a GPU update? Well, you will have to wait for an unknown amount of time for the new 50-series cards to restock, and no doubt the MRSP-priced cards will be the hardest to find. AMD will release some new cards in March, but no high-end offerings will be available.

Alternatively, you can pick up the ASRock Creator Radeon RX 7900XTX for $864at Newegg and grab a tiny $5 saving off the list price of $869. Cheaper than a new RTX 5080, the RX 7900XTX packs more VRAM and is a very competitive card in pure rasterization, but it lacks ray-tracing performance.

ASRock Creator Radeon RX 7900XTX

The RX 7900XTX is AMD's current top offering from their GPU lineup. With 24GB of GDDR6 VRAM on a 384-Bit memory bus and 6144 Stream Processors. The RX 7900 XTX has a Boost Clock of 2500 MHz for high-end gaming. This model uses a large enclosed aluminum heat spreader and a single fan to keep the graphics processor cool.

Check out our in-depth review of the RX 7900XTX for more information on this top-tier graphics card. This card packs a whopping 24GB of GDDR6 VRAM and has even been claimed to outperform the Nvidia RTX 4090 in running DeepSeek benchmarks.

