AMD Radeon RX 9070 series prices leak on Micro Center — starting at nearly $700 for XT versions

With just a couple of days before AMD officially announces the RX 9070 family of GPUs, listings for these graphics cards momentarily appeared online on Micro Center. Although it seems that the retailer has already taken them down, we caught a glimpse of their prices, and we aren’t happy. We saw one RX 9070 listing — the ASRock RX 9070 Challenger Triple Fan — for $649.99. The cheapest RX 9070 XT we saw — the ASRock RX 9070 XT Steel Legend Triple Fan — was listed for $699.99.



Since AMD hasn’t announced prices for these GPUs yet, we hope that these are just placeholder prices and that the real pricing will be much lower. After all, the company already denied that the starting prices for the 9070 and 9070 XT are $749 and $899, respectively. But if these leaked numbers are true, then the 9070 XT isn’t much lower than the RTX 5070 Ti’s MSRP of $749, and the vanilla 9070 is much higher than the 5070’s $549 launch price. The company also compared the 9070 XT’s performance to that of the 7900 GRE, which had a launch price of just $549, while the 9070, which we could match to the 7800 XT, had a launch price of just $499.



With AMD unlikely to sell a Made by AMD reference card to the public, the GPUs that we saw listed probably won't sell at MSRP. This is also true with the RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 non-Ti, as Nvidia refused to release Founders Edition versions of those graphics cards. Because of that, we only saw a few listings at the MSRP set by the company, with a few options even hitting nearly double the launch price.



Despite this, many gamers and enthusiasts are anticipating the arrival of AMD’s competitors to Nvidia’s Blackwell GPUs. With shortages still plaguing RTX 50-series GPUs despite being launched weeks ago, the RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 GPUs might be the only option for mid-range GPUs. AMD also renamed its graphics card lineup to make it easier to match and compare against the competition, so we expect the 9070 XT to be competitive with the 5070 Ti. However, leaked synthetic benchmark tests indicated that it more closely matched the RTX 4070 Super, while the RTX 5070 Ti outperformed it by approximately 28%. This doesn’t bode well for Team Red, and that’s why we’re anxious to get our hands on these GPUs to be able to see for ourselves how they'll perform in the real world.

