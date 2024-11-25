Black Friday sees MSI's Nvidia Geforce RTX 4070 Ti Super graphics card hit its lowest-ever price

Black Friday strikes again with a great deal on one of Nvidia's most powerful graphics cards. Although the official date for Black Friday is the 29th, people know that the sales seem to start earlier and earlier each year. The biggest retailers like Amazon kicked off their deals coverage on the 21st of this month and we've seen some great discounts over the weekend - this is already turning out to be a much better sales holiday for the consumer than last year.

Today's deal is on one of Nvidia's high-tier GPUs the MSI Geforce RTX 4070 Ti Super which is now $739. Its previous retail MSRP price was $839 so it's a nice $100 saving. The RTX 4070 Ti Super is high on the list of the most powerful graphics cards and you can see how it compares to the competition if you take a look at our detailed GPU hierarchy.

Packing 16GB of superfast GDDR6X VRAM the GPU has enough memory to play the latest games without struggling for RAM for texture loading. This card has 8448 Cuda cores with a base boost clock speed of 2640 MHz, when hitting extreme boost clocks the card will hit speeds of 2655 MHz. The average power consumption of this card with a gaming load is 295W.

MSI Geforce RTX 4070 Ti Super: now $739 at Amazon (was $839)

A powerful gaming GPU the RTX 4070 Ti Super from MSI comes with 16GB of the latest GDDR6X VRAM and 8448 Cuda cores with a base clock of 2655 MHz. With its 256-bit memory bus, this card has a memory speed of 21 Gbps. So if you want to turn up the graphics settings, play in 4K, or run a VR headset, the 4070 TI Super is a great pick.

For connecting to video displays the MSI RTX 4070 Ti Super 16G Ventus 3X Black OC has ample ports with 2 x 1.4a DisplayPorts and 2 x HDMI 2.1a ports. Couple this with the 4000-series GPUs being able to make use of Nvidia's DLSS 3 generative frame technology and the RTX 4070 Ti Super turns into a super proposition, especially at this all-time low price.