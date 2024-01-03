New mid-range Radeon GPU may not be available in China at launch — AMD reportedly delaying RX 7600 XT in China because of the RX 6750 GRE

The Radeon RX 7600 is already one of the best graphics cards but it may not be for long — the Radeon RX 7600 XT may soon take its place. However, rumors from China suggest that the Radeon RX 7600 XT may not be available in the Chinese market at launch.

According to insider sources via Benchlife, AMD has reportedly stalled the Radeon RX 7600 XT launch in China. The alleged reason behind the delay is that the China-exclusive Radeon RX 6750 GRE represents a better bang-for-your-buck in the Chinese market. AMD doesn't appear to have a fixed date for when the Radeon RX 7600 XT will debut in China.

The Radeon RX 6750 GRE is based on the RDNA 2 architecture and is a slightly powered-up variant of the Radeon RX 6750 XT. The Radeon RX 6750 GRE was initially supposed to be exclusive to system integrators, but the Navi 22-powered graphics card has become available individually in multiple markets outside of China. Performance isn't the Radeon RX 6750 GRE's best trait, but pricing is: The Radeon RX 6750 GRE 10GB model starts at $269, while the 12GB model sells for $289. These price points are very attractive since the original MSRP for the Radeon RX 6750 XT was $549, and custom models are still starting at $349.99.

Thus, it's easy to see why AMD doesn't need to introduce the Radeon RX 7600 XT in the Chinese market, especially when the Radeon RX 6750 GRE outperforms the more expensive GeForce RTX 4060. Sapphire recently launched the Radeon RX 6750 GRE Black Diamond, which the brand claims is up to 49% faster than the GeForce RTX 4060, with a starting price in the U.S. of $299.99.

The sub-$300 segment is already very competitive, and releasing another Radeon graphics card at that price point will likely harm the sales of AMD's other offerings. The official MSRP for the Radeon RX 7600 XT remains unknown, but the speculation is that it'll compete in the $250 to $300 price bracket. According to Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) listings, the Radeon RX 7600 XT might be available in 10GB and 12GB variants — following in the Radeon RX 6750 GRE's footsteps. It would explain AMD's hesitation to release the Radeon RX 7600 XT in the Chinese market, where the Radeon RX 6750 GRE competes comfortably with its Nvidia rivals. However, recent sightings have painted the Radeon RX 7600 XT with 16GB of GDDR6 memory, which is twice that of the Radeon RX 7600.

The Radeon RX 7600 XT purportedly hits the retail shelves this month, so we'll find out soon enough what surprises AMD has in store for the mid-range market.