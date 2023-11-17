RX 7900 XTX Faces Price Hikes Amidst RTX 4090 China Ban

AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XTX was already one of the best graphics cards on the retail market. The RDNA 3 flagship has grown even more popular now that the U.S. has cut off the GeForce RTX 4090 supply to China.

According to industry sources, the sales of AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT have reportedly improved substantially in the Chinese market due to a shortage of the GeForce RTX 4090. Rumors are brewing that the production cost of the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT may also rise.

The wholesale price of the GeForce RTX 4090 in China is currently between $2,079 and $2,357, a significant price surge from the suggested $1,802 retail price tag. But the reality is that the GeForce RTX 4090 generally sells for around $2,772. Despite the absurd prices, most custom GeForce RTX 4090 models are either out of or sitting casually on the shelves. The little GeForce RTX 4090 stock that remains was before the U.S. export sanctions. Nvidia's misfortune has allowed AMD and its AIB partners to push the Radeon RX 7900 XTX more aggressively, especially during Singles' Day or the Double 11 shopping festival in China.

The Radeon RX 7900 XTX has become somewhat of a commodity lately, selling for as low as $970 during Singles' Day. The pricing is relatively similar to what the Radeon RX 7900 XTX sells for in the U.S., although some of the less extravagant models start at $929. However, according to sources familiar with the matter, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX's $970 price tag didn't stick around for long. Now that the Double 11 shopping spree is over, AIB partners have upped the Radeon RX 7900 XTX's pricing between $27 and $69.

Cutting China off from the GeForce RTX 4090 has created a ripple effect on Nvidia's other Ada Lovelace models in the Chinese market. Prices for the GeForce RTX 4080, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, or GeForce RTX 4070 have risen to around $1,164, $873, and $623, respectively. Even the lower-tier models, like the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and GeForce RTX 4060, have increased in price, now retailing for $385 and $305, respectively.

There hasn't been much movement with AMD's other RDNA 3 products. However, recent launches, such as the Radeon RX 6750 GRE, may be gaining traction. The Navi 22-powered graphics card, on the shelf for between $277 and $346, can compete with the GeForce RTX 4060. There's also the Radeon RX 7900 GRE, which launched at $649 but hasn't received much affection from the market.