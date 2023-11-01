New AMD Workshop Theme Added to PC Building Simulator 2

PC Building Simulator 2 has received a new update adding several more PC components to the game, including the Radeon RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT. The update has also added a brand new AMD workshop theme, which lets players build their systems while surrounded by the ambiance of AMD's sci-fi-esque red and orange colors.

The new AMD-themed workshop is one of the game's most futuristic-looking themes so far. When you step into the room you feel like you've been transported to a location inside of the Tron universe — with all of the workshop's neon lighting and high-contrast art design. The floors, walls, and ceiling are decked out in a matte black finish and accented by extremely bright orange and blue neon lighting. Design-wise, AMD's workshop theme (unsurprisingly) features their logo plastered everywhere, along with angled designs that mimic the logo's design theory.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: PC Building Simulator) (Image credit: PC Building Simulator)

If you're a fan of old-school sci-Fi movies such as Tron, or you just love AMD, you'll love the new AMD workshop theme.

Beyond workshop themes, the game's latest update has also added an assortment of new system components and PC peripherals, including the Maingear MG-1 case, the Cooler Master Qube 500 case, and the Phanteks NV7 case. Two new case fans have also been added: the Phanteks D30-140 and D30-120. For peripherals, the game added seven new Razer peripherals: the Kraken V3 Pro headset, Blackwidow V4 75% and V4 Pro keyboards, the Deathstalker V2 and V2 Pro TKL keyboards, and the Ornata V3 and V3X keyboards.

PC Building Simulator 2 is the successor to the original PC Building Simulator video game, which enables gamers and PC enthusiasts alike to create and build their own custom computers using a selection of real-world components. The game offers two modes — a dedicated PC building mode dedicated purely to DIY building, and a career mode, where you take on the job of a PC technician and learn not only to build systems, but also to troubleshoot and repair them. The game can be a great way to learn how to build your first gaming PC, or to simply have fun making the wackiest, craziest PC builds you can think of (without, you know, spending thousands).