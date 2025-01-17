Elgato's Stream Deck+ is now $169 at Amazon - Save $30 on this content creation peripheral

There are never enough keys to control your hardware and software and it always resorts to having a near-endless amount of key binds and shortcuts memorized to smoothly transition between functions and processes, and that's where Elgato's Stream Decks have cemented their place. Basically, these devices provide an ergonomic solution to needing more buttons by combining visual cues to LCD buttons that you can macro/assign to your favorite or needed functions and be able to select whatever you need with an easily identifiable button push.

If you're interested in today's deal, you can find the Elgato Stream Deck+ at Amazon for $169, saving $30 off the MSRP price of $199. The Stream Deck+ has 8 LCD buttons, an LCD touch strip, and 4 turnable dials. You can assign all manner of tasks and functions to these dials and buttons depending on what you would like the Stream Deck+ to control.

Our peripherals editor Sarah had the opportunity to review the Elgato Stream Deck+ and awarded the compact controller 4 stars. Adding new input types to the traditional Stream Deck, the Stream Deck+ introduces an LCD touch strip and dials for assigning to a multitude of your most used tasks. Things we liked about the Stream Deck+ included the new LCD touch strip making for easy navigation and the premium quality feel of the dials. Negatives included the bulkiness and size of the unit, lack of touch stip programmability, and not natively supporting Photoshop.

Elgato Stream Deck+: now $169 at Amazon (was $199)

Perfect for content creation such as streaming on Twitch or editing video for YouTube, the Elgato Stream Deck+ gives you the traditional Stream Deck buttons but adds an LCD navigation touch-strip and four dials that can be used for controlling audio or anything else you decide to assign them too. Connect the Stream Deck+ to a PC or Mac via the included USB Type-A to Type-C cable.





The Elgato Stream Deck+ features native support for streaming services such as OBS, Twitch, and Streamlabs, as well as optional plugins for a variety of other apps and services, so it's easy to setup macros for your favorite and most used functions.

Don't forget to look at our Amazon coupon codes for January 2025 and see if you can save on today's deal or other products at Amazon.